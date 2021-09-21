Empire of destruction
- Nazi Germany killed approximately thirteen million civilians and other noncombatants in deliberate policies of mass murder, overwhelmingly during the war years. Almost half the victims were Jewish, systematically destroyed in the Holocaust, the core of the Nazis? pan-European racial purification program.00Alex Kay argues that the genocide of European Jewry can also be examined in the wider context of Nazi mass killing. For the first time, Kay considers Europe?s Jews alongside all other major victim groups: captive Red Army soldiers, the Soviet urban population, unarmed civilian victims of preventive terror and reprisals, the mentally and physically disabled, the European Roma, and the Polish intelligentsia. He shows how each of these groups was regarded by the Nazi regime as a potential threat to Germany?s ability to successfully wage a war for hegemony in Europe. This groundbreaking work combines the full quantitative scale of the killings with the individual horror.
|Author details:
|Alex KayGND
|ISBN:
|978-0-300-23405-3
|Subtitle (English):
|a history of Nazi mass killing
|Publisher:
|Yale University Press
|Place of publishing:
|New Haven
|Publication type:
|Monograph/Edited Volume
|Language:
|English
|Year of first publication:
|2021
|Completion year:
|2021
|Release date:
|2021/09/21
|Number of pages:
|xix, 376
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Historisches Institut
|DDC classification:
|9 Geschichte und Geografie / 90 Geschichte / 900 Geschichte und Geografie