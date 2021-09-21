Schließen

Determination of the miscibility gap in the solid solutions series of methylammonium lead iodide/chloride

  • Perovskites are widely known for their enormous possibility of elemental substitution, which leads to a large variety of physical properties. Hybrid perovskites such as CH3NH3PbI3 (MAPbI(3)) and CH3NH3PbCl3 (MAPbCl(3)) are perovskites with an A([XII])B([VI)X(-)([II)(])structure, where A is an organic molecule, B is a lead(II) cation and X is a halide anion of iodine or chlorine. Whereas MAPbCl(3) crystallizes in the cubic space group Pm (3) over barm, MAPbI(3) is in the tetragonal space group I4/mcm. The substitution of I by Cl leads to an increased tolerance against humidity but is challenging or even impossible due to their large difference in ionic radii. Here, the influence of an increasing Cl content in the reaction solution on the miscibility of the solid solution members is examined systematically. Powders were synthesized by two different routes depending on the I:Cl ratio. High-resolution synchrotron X-ray data are used to establish values for the limits of the miscibility gap which are 3.1 (1.1) mol% MAPbCl(3) in MAPI(3) andPerovskites are widely known for their enormous possibility of elemental substitution, which leads to a large variety of physical properties. Hybrid perovskites such as CH3NH3PbI3 (MAPbI(3)) and CH3NH3PbCl3 (MAPbCl(3)) are perovskites with an A([XII])B([VI)X(-)([II)(])structure, where A is an organic molecule, B is a lead(II) cation and X is a halide anion of iodine or chlorine. Whereas MAPbCl(3) crystallizes in the cubic space group Pm (3) over barm, MAPbI(3) is in the tetragonal space group I4/mcm. The substitution of I by Cl leads to an increased tolerance against humidity but is challenging or even impossible due to their large difference in ionic radii. Here, the influence of an increasing Cl content in the reaction solution on the miscibility of the solid solution members is examined systematically. Powders were synthesized by two different routes depending on the I:Cl ratio. High-resolution synchrotron X-ray data are used to establish values for the limits of the miscibility gap which are 3.1 (1.1) mol% MAPbCl(3) in MAPI(3) and 1.0 (1) mol% MAPbI(3) in MAPCl. The establishment of relations between average pseudo-cubic lattice parameters for both phases allows a determination of the degree of substitution from the observed lattice parameters.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Alexandra Franz, Daniel M. Többens, Julia Steckhan, Susan SchorrORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1107/S2052520618010764
ISSN:2052-5206
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30297550
Title of parent work (English):Acta Crystallographica Section B: Structural Science, Crystal Engineering and Materials
Publisher:International Union of Crystallography
Place of publishing:Chester
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/08/31
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/09/21
Tag:MAPbX3; hybrid perovskites; miscibility gap; powder diffraction
Volume:74
Number of pages:5
First page:445
Last Page:449
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo