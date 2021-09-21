Schließen

Enhanced Palmitate-Induced Interleukin-8 Formation in Human Macrophages by Insulin or Prostaglandin E₂

  • Macrophages in pathologically expanded dysfunctional white adipose tissue are exposed to a mix of potential modulators of inflammatory response, including fatty acids released from insulin-resistant adipocytes, increased levels of insulin produced to compensate insulin resistance, and prostaglandin E₂ (PGE₂) released from activated macrophages. The current study addressed the question of how palmitate might interact with insulin or PGE₂ to induce the formation of the chemotactic pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-8 (IL-8). Human THP-1 cells were differentiated into macrophages. In these macrophages, palmitate induced IL-8 formation. Insulin enhanced the induction of IL-8 formation by palmitate as well as the palmitate-dependent stimulation of PGE₂ synthesis. PGE₂ in turn elicited IL-8 formation on its own and enhanced the induction of IL-8 release by palmitate, most likely by activating the EP4 receptor. Since IL-8 causes insulin resistance and fosters inflammation, the increase in palmitate-induced IL-8 formation that is caused byMacrophages in pathologically expanded dysfunctional white adipose tissue are exposed to a mix of potential modulators of inflammatory response, including fatty acids released from insulin-resistant adipocytes, increased levels of insulin produced to compensate insulin resistance, and prostaglandin E₂ (PGE₂) released from activated macrophages. The current study addressed the question of how palmitate might interact with insulin or PGE₂ to induce the formation of the chemotactic pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-8 (IL-8). Human THP-1 cells were differentiated into macrophages. In these macrophages, palmitate induced IL-8 formation. Insulin enhanced the induction of IL-8 formation by palmitate as well as the palmitate-dependent stimulation of PGE₂ synthesis. PGE₂ in turn elicited IL-8 formation on its own and enhanced the induction of IL-8 release by palmitate, most likely by activating the EP4 receptor. Since IL-8 causes insulin resistance and fosters inflammation, the increase in palmitate-induced IL-8 formation that is caused by hyperinsulinemia and locally produced PGE₂ in chronically inflamed adipose tissue might favor disease progression in a vicious feed-forward cycle.show moreshow less

Janin Henkel, Julia Klauder, Meike Statz, Anne-Sophie Wohlenberg, Sonja Kuipers, Madita Vahrenbrink
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-51837
Date of first publication:2021/09/21
Source:Biomedicines 9 (2021) 5, Art. 449 DOI: 10.3390/biomedicines9050449
