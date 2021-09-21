Schließen

All-DFTB Approach to the Parametrization of the System-Bath Hamiltonian Describing Exciton-Vibrational Dynamics of Molecular Assemblies

  • Spectral density functions are central to the simulation of complex many body systems. Their determination requires making approximations not only to the dynamics but also to the underlying electronic structure theory. Here, blending different methods bears the danger of an inconsistent description. To solve this issue we propose an all-DFTB approach to determine spectral densities for the description of Frenkel excitons in molecular assemblies. The protocol is illustrated for a model of a PTCDI crystal, which involves the calculation of monomeric excitation energies and Coulomb couplings between monomer transitions, as well as their spectral distributions due to thermal fluctuations of the nuclei. Using dynamically defined normal modes, a mapping onto the standard harmonic oscillator spectral densities is achieved.

Metadaten
Author details:Per-Arno PlötzORCiDGND, Jörg MegowGND, Thomas NiehausORCiD, Oliver KühnORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.jctc.8b00493
ISSN:1549-9618
ISSN:1549-9626
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30141929
Title of parent work (English):Journal of chemical theory and computation
Publisher:American Chemical Society
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/10/09
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/09/21
Volume:14
Issue:10
Number of pages:10
First page:5001
Last Page:5010
Funding institution:Deutsche ForschungsgemeinschaftGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [ME 4215/2-3, Sfb 652]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

