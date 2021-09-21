Schließen

Weight/shape and muscularity concerns and emotional problems in adolescent boys and girls

  • Introduction: The goal of the present study was to identify the prospective relations between weight/shape and muscularity concerns and emotional problems in adolescents. Methods: Self-report data of 966 German male and female adolescents were analyzed in a cross lagged panel design. Results: Analyses of latent means revealed significant correlations between weight/shape concern and emotional problems as well as between muscularity concern and emotional problems in both genders. Moreover, weight/shape concern predicted emotional problems prospectively, but only in girls. Regarding muscularity concern, we could not find any prospective relation with emotional problems In boys or girls from the general population. Conclusions: It is assumed that as appearance is highly relevant for the self-concept in girls, concerns about the look might promote emotional problems. Thus, weight/shape concern should be addressed in the prevention of emotional problems in adolescent girls, whereas further research is necessary investigating theIntroduction: The goal of the present study was to identify the prospective relations between weight/shape and muscularity concerns and emotional problems in adolescents. Methods: Self-report data of 966 German male and female adolescents were analyzed in a cross lagged panel design. Results: Analyses of latent means revealed significant correlations between weight/shape concern and emotional problems as well as between muscularity concern and emotional problems in both genders. Moreover, weight/shape concern predicted emotional problems prospectively, but only in girls. Regarding muscularity concern, we could not find any prospective relation with emotional problems In boys or girls from the general population. Conclusions: It is assumed that as appearance is highly relevant for the self-concept in girls, concerns about the look might promote emotional problems. Thus, weight/shape concern should be addressed in the prevention of emotional problems in adolescent girls, whereas further research is necessary investigating the contribution of muscularity concern in this context.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Svenja Sarah Helen HoffmannORCiD, Laura Cortes-GarciaORCiD, Petra WarschburgerORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1016/j.adolescence.2018.07.005
ISSN:0140-1971
ISSN:1095-9254
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30041056
Title of parent work (English):Journal of adolescence
Subtitle (English):A cross-lagged panel analysis
Publisher:Elsevier
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/07/21
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/09/21
Tag:Adolescents; Cross-lagged panel analysis; Depressive symptoms; Muscularity concern; Weight/shape concern
Volume:68
Number of pages:8
First page:70
Last Page:77
Funding institution:German Research Foundation [DFG]German Research Foundation (DFG) [GRK 1668/1]
Organizational units:Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften
DDC classification:1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
Peer review:Referiert

