Nation, migration, narration
Nation, Migration, Narration
Nation, migration, narration
- En France et en Allemagne, l’immigration est devenue dans les dernières décennies une problématique centrale. C’est dans ce contexte qu’est apparu le rap. Celui-ci connaît une popularité énorme chez les populations issues de l’immigration. Pour autant, les rappeurs ne s’en confrontent pas moins à leur identité française ou allemande. Le but de ce travail est d’expliquer cette apparente contradiction : comment des personnes issues de l’immigration, exprimant un mal-être face à un racisme qu’ils considèrent omniprésent, peuvent-elles se sentir pleinement françaises / allemandes ? On a divisé le travail entre les chapitres suivants : Contexte de l'étude, méthodologie et théories (I) ; Analyse des différentes formes d’identité nationale au prisme du corpus (II) ; Analyse en trois étapes chronologiques du rapport à la société dans les textes des rappeurs (III-V) ; étude de cas de Kery James en France et Samy Deluxe en Allemagne (VI).
- In France and in Germany, immigration as become one of the main issues in the past decades. In this context rose also the rap music. It has a huge popularity for young people with migration background. However rappers do write a lot about their French or German identity. The goal of this work is to explain the paradox : how can people with migration background, expressing critics against the racism they regard as omnipresent, still feel fully French/German? We divided the work between following chapters: Context, methodology and theories (I); analysis of different identity forms within the text corpus (II); analysis of the way rappers see their society in three chronological steps (III-V); case studies of Kery James in France and Samy Deluxe in Germany (VI).
- In Frankreich sowie in Deutschland ist die Einwanderung in den letzten Jahrzehnten zu einer der wichtigsten gesellschaftlichen Themen geworden. Zur gleichen Zeit entstand auch die Rap-Musik, welche eine große Popularität bei Jugendlichen mit Migrationshintergrund genießt. Jedoch thematisieren Rapper mit Migrationshintergrund in Frankreich wie in Deutschland ihre Nationalidentität immer öfter. Ziel dieser Arbeit ist, folgendes Paradoxon zu erklären: wie können sich Menschen mit Migrationshintergrund völlig französisch/deutsch fühlen, obwohl sie eine starke Kritik am Rassismus äußern, den sie als gesellschaftlich prägend betrachten? Diese Arbeit wurde in folgende Kapitel unterteilt: Kontext, Methodik und Theorien (I); Analyse der verschiedenen Identitätsformen im Textkorpus (II); Analyse der Art und Weise, wie Rapper die Gesellschaft sehen, in drei chronologischen Etappen (III-V); Fallstudien von Kery James in Frankreich und Samy Deluxe in Deutschland (VI).
|Author details:
|David ChemetaGND
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-518308
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-51830
|Subtitle (French):
|25 ans d'histoire allemande et française vus par les rappeurs issus de l'immigration
|Subtitle (German):
|25 Jahre deutscher und französischer Geschichte in den Augen von Rappern mit Migrationshintergrund
|Subtitle (English):
|25 years of French and German history in the eyes of rappers with migration backgrounds
|Supervisor(s):
|Eva Kimminich, Catherine Repussard
|Publication type:
|Doctoral Thesis
|Language:
|French
|Year of first publication:
|2022
|Publication year:
|2022
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Granting institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Date of final exam:
|2020/10/16
|Release date:
|2022/11/22
|Tag:
|Deutschland; Einwanderung; Frankreich; HipHop; Identität; Nationalidentität; Postkolonialismus; Rap
Germany; hiphop; identity; immigration; national identity; postcolonial studies; rap
Allemagne; hiphop; identité nationale; idéntité; immigration; rap; études postcoloniales
|Number of pages:
|496
|RVK - Regensburg classification:
|LS 48650, MS 3600, MS 1208
|Organizational units:
|Philosophische Fakultät / Institut für Romanistik
|DDC classification:
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 30 Sozialwissenschaften, Soziologie / 300 Sozialwissenschaften
|4 Sprache / 40 Sprache / 400 Sprache
|License (German):
|CC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International