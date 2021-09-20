Schließen

TRPC6 in simulated microgravity of intervertebral disc cells

  • Purpose Prolonged bed rest and microgravity in space cause intervertebral disc (IVD) degeneration. However, the underlying molecular mechanisms are not completely understood. Transient receptor potential canonical (TRPC) channels are implicated in mechanosensing of several tissues, but are poorly explored in IVDs. Methods Primary human IVD cells from surgical biopsies composed of both annulus fibrosus and nucleus pulposus (passage 1-2) were exposed to simulated microgravity and to the TRPC channel inhibitor SKF-96365 (SKF) for up to 5days. Proliferative capacity, cell cycle distribution, senescence and TRPC channel expression were analyzed. Results Both simulated microgravity and TRPC channel antagonism reduced the proliferative capacity of IVD cells and induced senescence. While significant changes in cell cycle distributions (reduction in G1 and accumulation in G2/M) were observed upon SKF treatment, the effect was small upon 3days of simulated microgravity. Finally, downregulation of TRPC6 was shown under simulated microgravity.Purpose Prolonged bed rest and microgravity in space cause intervertebral disc (IVD) degeneration. However, the underlying molecular mechanisms are not completely understood. Transient receptor potential canonical (TRPC) channels are implicated in mechanosensing of several tissues, but are poorly explored in IVDs. Methods Primary human IVD cells from surgical biopsies composed of both annulus fibrosus and nucleus pulposus (passage 1-2) were exposed to simulated microgravity and to the TRPC channel inhibitor SKF-96365 (SKF) for up to 5days. Proliferative capacity, cell cycle distribution, senescence and TRPC channel expression were analyzed. Results Both simulated microgravity and TRPC channel antagonism reduced the proliferative capacity of IVD cells and induced senescence. While significant changes in cell cycle distributions (reduction in G1 and accumulation in G2/M) were observed upon SKF treatment, the effect was small upon 3days of simulated microgravity. Finally, downregulation of TRPC6 was shown under simulated microgravity. Conclusions Simulated microgravity and TRPC channel inhibition both led to reduced proliferation and increased senescence. Furthermore, simulated microgravity reduced TRPC6 expression. IVD cell senescence and mechanotransduction may hence potentially be regulated by TRPC6 expression. This study thus reveals promising targets for future studies.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Alfredo Franco-ObregonORCiD, Elena Cambria, Helen Greutert, Timon Wernas, Wolfgang Hitzl, Marcel Egli, Miho Sekiguchi, Norbert Boos, Oliver Hausmann, Stephen J. FergusonORCiD, Hiroshi Kobayashi, Karin Würtz-KozakORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s00586-018-5688-8
ISSN:0940-6719
ISSN:1432-0932
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=29968164
Title of parent work (English):European Spine Journal
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:New York
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/07/02
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/09/20
Tag:Gene expression; Intervertebral disc; Mechanotransduction; Senescence; Simulated microgravity; TRP channels
Volume:27
Issue:10
Number of pages:10
First page:2621
Last Page:2630
Funding institution:Swiss National Science FoundationSwiss National Science Foundation (SNSF) [SNF PP00P2_163678/1]; Spine Society of Europe [Eurospine 2016_4]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Hybrid Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo