Role of the Iodide-methylammonium interaction in the ferroelectricity of CH3NH3PbI3

  • Excellent conversion efficiencies of over 20% and facile cell production have placed hybrid perovskites at the forefront of novel solar cell materials, with CH3NH3PbI3 being an archetypal compound. The question why CH3NH3PbI3 has such extraordinary characteristics, particularly a very efficient power conversion from absorbed light to electrical power, is hotly debated, with ferroelectricity being a promising candidate. This does, however, require the crystal structure to be non-centrosymmetric and we herein present crystallographic evidence as to how the symmetry breaking occurs on a crystallographic and, therefore, long-range level. Although the molecular cation CH3NH3+ is intrinsically polar, it is heavily disordered and this cannot be the sole reason for the ferroelectricity. We show that it, nonetheless, plays an important role, as it distorts the neighboring iodide positions from their centrosymmetric positions.

Author details:Joachim BreternitzORCiD, Frederike LehmannORCiDGND, Sarah A. Barnett, Harriott Nowell, Susan SchorrORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-518227
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/anie.201910599
ISSN:1866-8372
Title of parent work (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Publication series (Volume number):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1196)
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2019/08/19
Completion year:2019
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2021/11/10
Tag:ferroelectricity; hybrid perovskites; inorganic chemistry; photovoltaic materials; structure elucidation
Issue:1
Number of pages:7
Source:Angew. Chem. Int. Ed. 2020, 59, 424 – 428
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
External remark:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

