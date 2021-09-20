Schließen

Partial genomic survival of cave bears in living brown bears

  • Although many large mammal species went extinct at the end of the Pleistocene epoch, their DNA may persist due to past episodes of interspecies admixture. However, direct empirical evidence of the persistence of ancient alleles remains scarce. Here, we present multifold coverage genomic data from four Late Pleistocene cave bears (Ursus spelaeus complex) and show that cave bears hybridized with brown bears (Ursus arctos) during the Pleistocene. We develop an approach to assess both the directionality and relative timing of gene flow. We find that segments of cave bear DNA still persist in the genomes of living brown bears, with cave bears contributing 0.9 to 2.4% of the genomes of all brown bears investigated. Our results show that even though extinction is typically considered as absolute, following admixture, fragments of the gene pool of extinct species can survive for tens of thousands of years in the genomes of extant recipient species.

Metadaten
Author details:Axel BarlowORCiDGND, James A. CahillORCiD, Stefanie HartmannORCiDGND, Christoph Theunert, Georgios Xenikoudakis, Gloria Gonzalez FortesORCiD, Johanna L. A. PaijmansORCiDGND, Gernot Rabeder, Christine Frischauf, Ana Garcia-VazquezORCiD, Marine Murtskhvaladze, Urmas Saarma, Peeter Anijalg, Tomaz SkrbinsekORCiD, Giorgio Bertorelle, Boris Gasparian, Guy Bar-Oz, Ron Pinhasi, Montgomery Slatkin, Love Dalen, Beth Shapiro, Michael HofreiterORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1038/s41559-018-0654-8
ISSN:2397-334X
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30150744
Title of parent work (English):Nature Ecology & Evolution
Publisher:Nature Publ. Group
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/08/27
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/09/20
Volume:2
Issue:10
Number of pages:8
First page:1563
Last Page:1570
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

