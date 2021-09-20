Anionic polymer brushes for biomimetic calcium phosphate mineralization
- This article describes the synthesis of anionic polymer brushes and their mineralization with calcium phosphate. The brushes are based on poly(3-sulfopropyl methacrylate potassium salt) providing a highly charged polymer brush surface. Homogeneous brushes with reproducible thicknesses are obtained via surface-initiated atom transfer radical polymerization. Mineralization with doubly concentrated simulated body fluid yields polymer/inorganic hybrid films containing AB-Type carbonated hydroxyapatite (CHAP), a material resembling the inorganic component of bone. Moreover, growth experiments using Dictyostelium discoideum amoebae demonstrate that the mineral-free and the mineral-containing polymer brushes have a good biocompatibility suggesting their use as biocompatible surfaces in implantology or related fields.
|Tobias Mai, Karol WolskiORCiD, Agnieszka Puciul-Malinowska, Alexey Kopyshev, Ralph Gräf, Michael BrunsORCiD, Szczepan ZapotocznyORCiD, Andreas TaubertORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.3390/polym10101165
|2073-4360
|http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30961090
|Polymers
|A surface with application potential in biomaterials
|2018/10/18
|Dictyostelium discoideum; biocompatibility; bone mimic; calcium phosphate; carbonated apatite; hydroxyapatite; polymer brushes
|European Science Foundation (Precision Polymer Materials P2M) [4701]; Karlsruhe Micro- and Nano Facility [2015-014-007830]; University of Potsdam; TEAM program of the Foundation for Polish Science - European Union under the European Regional Development Fund [TEAM/2016-1/9]; Federal Ministry of Economics and TechnologyFederal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy (BMWi)
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|CC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International