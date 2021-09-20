Funding institution:

European Science Foundation (Precision Polymer Materials P2M) [4701]; Karlsruhe Micro- and Nano Facility [2015-014-007830]; University of Potsdam; TEAM program of the Foundation for Polish Science - European Union under the European Regional Development Fund [TEAM/2016-1/9]; Federal Ministry of Economics and TechnologyFederal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy (BMWi)