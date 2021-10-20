Schließen

Travelling chimera states in systems of phase oscillators with asymmetric nonlocal coupling

  • We study travelling chimera states in a ring of nonlocally coupled heterogeneous (with Lorentzian distribution of natural frequencies) phase oscillators. These states are coherence-incoherence patterns moving in the lateral direction because of the broken reflection symmetry of the coupling topology. To explain the results of direct numerical simulations we consider the continuum limit of the system. In this case travelling chimera states correspond to smooth travelling wave solutions of some integro-differential equation, called the Ott–Antonsen equation, which describes the long time coarse-grained dynamics of the oscillators. Using the Lyapunov–Schmidt reduction technique we suggest a numerical approach for the continuation of these travelling waves. Moreover, we perform their linear stability analysis and show that travelling chimera states can lose their stability via fold and Hopf bifurcations. Some of the Hopf bifurcations turn out to be supercritical resulting in the observation of modulated travelling chimera states.

  pmnr1169.pdf
    (12322KB)

    SHA-512:c1f7fa096841f21ef81e9287eee6cf5d10cd58fb61a711330d36ad3c2fbdbe4d06354dbc983b697b509cbc7c03edec00b414d5196754164634ffc80f6688239c

Author details:Oleh Omel'chenkoORCiD
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-518141
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-51814
ISSN:1866-8372
Title of parent work (English):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Publication series (Volume number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1169)
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/10/20
Completion year:2019
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2021/10/20
Tag:Ott–Antonsen equation; chimera states; continuation; forced symmetry breaking; nonlocally coupled phase oscillators; stability; travelling waves
Issue:2
Number of pages:35
First page:611
Last Page:642
Source:Nonlinearity 33 (2020) 2, 611–642 DOI: 10.1088/1361-6544/ab5cd8
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 51 Mathematik / 510 Mathematik
5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCreative Commons - Namensnennung, 3.0 Deutschland

