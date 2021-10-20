Travelling chimera states in systems of phase oscillators with asymmetric nonlocal coupling
- We study travelling chimera states in a ring of nonlocally coupled heterogeneous (with Lorentzian distribution of natural frequencies) phase oscillators. These states are coherence-incoherence patterns moving in the lateral direction because of the broken reflection symmetry of the coupling topology. To explain the results of direct numerical simulations we consider the continuum limit of the system. In this case travelling chimera states correspond to smooth travelling wave solutions of some integro-differential equation, called the Ott–Antonsen equation, which describes the long time coarse-grained dynamics of the oscillators. Using the Lyapunov–Schmidt reduction technique we suggest a numerical approach for the continuation of these travelling waves. Moreover, we perform their linear stability analysis and show that travelling chimera states can lose their stability via fold and Hopf bifurcations. Some of the Hopf bifurcations turn out to be supercritical resulting in the observation of modulated travelling chimera states.
