Efficient determination of synchronization domains from observations of asynchronous dynamics
- We develop an approach for a fast experimental inference of synchronization properties of an oscillator. While the standard technique for determination of synchronization domains implies that the oscillator under study is forced with many different frequencies and amplitudes, our approach requires only several observations of a driven system. Reconstructing the phase dynamics from data, we successfully determine synchronization domains of noisy and chaotic oscillators. Our technique is especially important for experiments with living systems where an external action can be harmful and shall be minimized. Published by AIP Publishing.
|Author details:
|Michael RosenblumORCiDGND, Arkady Samuilovič PikovskyORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1063/1.5037012
|ISSN:
|1054-1500
|ISSN:
|1089-7682
|Pubmed ID:
|http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30384634
|Title of parent work (English):
|Chaos : an interdisciplinary journal of nonlinear science
|Publisher:
|American Institute of Physics
|Place of publishing:
|Melville
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2018/10/03
|Completion year:
|2018
|Release date:
|2021/09/20
|Volume:
|28
|Issue:
|10
|Number of pages:
|8
|Funding institution:
|ITN COSMOS (European Union Horizon 2020 Research and Innovation Programme under the Marie Sklodowska-Curie Grant) [642563]; Russian Science FoundationRussian Science Foundation (RSF) [14-12-00811, 17-12-01534]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Green Open-Access