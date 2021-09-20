Efficient determination of synchronization domains from observations of asynchronous dynamics

Michael Rosenblum, Arkady Samuilovič Pikovsky We develop an approach for a fast experimental inference of synchronization properties of an oscillator. While the standard technique for determination of synchronization domains implies that the oscillator under study is forced with many different frequencies and amplitudes, our approach requires only several observations of a driven system. Reconstructing the phase dynamics from data, we successfully determine synchronization domains of noisy and chaotic oscillators. Our technique is especially important for experiments with living systems where an external action can be harmful and shall be minimized. Published by AIP Publishing.