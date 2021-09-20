Describing dynamics of driven multistable oscillators with phase transfer curves
- Phase response curve is an important tool in the studies of stable self-sustained oscillations; it describes a phase shift under action of an external perturbation. We consider multistable oscillators with several stable limit cycles. Under a perturbation, transitions from one oscillating mode to another one may occur. We define phase transfer curves to describe the phase shifts at such transitions. This allows for a construction of one-dimensional maps that characterize periodically kicked multistable oscillators. We show that these maps are good approximations of the full dynamics for large periods of forcing. Published by AIP Publishing.
|Author details:
|Evgeny GrinesORCiD, Grigory V. OsipovORCiDGND, Arkady Samuilovič PikovskyORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1063/1.5037290
|ISSN:
|1054-1500
|ISSN:
|1089-7682
|Pubmed ID:
|http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30384664
|Title of parent work (English):
|Chaos : an interdisciplinary journal of nonlinear science
|Publisher:
|American Institute of Physics
|Place of publishing:
|Melville
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2018/10/18
|Completion year:
|2018
|Release date:
|2021/09/20
|Volume:
|28
|Issue:
|10
|Number of pages:
|6
|Funding institution:
|Russian Science FoundationRussian Science Foundation (RSF) [17-12-01534]
|Organizational units:
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|DDC classification:
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Open Access / Green Open-Access