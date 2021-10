Aspects of Awing grammar and information structure

The work has two goals: describe aspects of Awing grammar and explain the role of the multifunctional morpheme lə (LE) in copular and wh/focused clauses. Awing is a Grassfields Bantu language spoken in the North West region of Cameroon. Given that it is an understudied language, the work begins by describing the nominal, verbal, and what has been termed truncation, systems. This is done in chapters 2, 3 and 4, respectively. While chapter 2 and 3 adopt a theory free approach, chapter 4 which deals with truncation (i.e., long and short forms of nouns and verbs) avoids a pure descriptive style due to the complexity of the phenomenon. The second objective is theoretically motivated under the notion of Information Structure (IS). The focus is on the use of the LE morpheme in copular clauses, wh-questions and with focalized phrases. The main preoccupation is to identify the syntactic and semantic roles that the morpheme assumes in such constructions. By so doing, the syntax of copular clauses, wh-questions and focalization is presented in

The work has two goals: describe aspects of Awing grammar and explain the role of the multifunctional morpheme lə (LE) in copular and wh/focused clauses. Awing is a Grassfields Bantu language spoken in the North West region of Cameroon. Given that it is an understudied language, the work begins by describing the nominal, verbal, and what has been termed truncation, systems. This is done in chapters 2, 3 and 4, respectively. While chapter 2 and 3 adopt a theory free approach, chapter 4 which deals with truncation (i.e., long and short forms of nouns and verbs) avoids a pure descriptive style due to the complexity of the phenomenon. The second objective is theoretically motivated under the notion of Information Structure (IS). The focus is on the use of the LE morpheme in copular clauses, wh-questions and with focalized phrases. The main preoccupation is to identify the syntactic and semantic roles that the morpheme assumes in such constructions. By so doing, the syntax of copular clauses, wh-questions and focalization is presented in chapters 5, 6 and 7, respectively. Chapter 8 concludes the work by summarizing the findings and proposing potential research areas in Awing.

