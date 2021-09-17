Schließen

Toward Robust Interpretation of Low-Temperature Thermochronometers in Magmatic Terranes

  Many regions central to our understanding of tectonics and landscape evolution are active or ancient magmatic terranes, and robust interpretation of low-temperature thermochronologic ages in these settings requires careful attention to the drivers of rock heating and cooling, including magmatism. However, we currently lack a quantitative framework for evaluating the potential role of magmatic coolingthat is, post-magmatic thermal relaxationin shaping cooling age patterns in regions with a history of intrusive magmatism. Here we use analytical approximations and numerical models to characterize how low-temperature thermochronometers document cooling inside and around plutons in steadily exhuming environments. Our models predict that the thermal field a pluton intrudes into, specifically the ambient temperatures relative to the closure temperature of a given thermochronometer, is as important as the pluton size and temperature in controlling the pattern and extent of thermochronometer resetting in the country rocks around a pluton. We identify one advective and several conductive timescales that govern the relationship between the crystallization and cooling ages inside a pluton. In synthetic vertical age-elevation relationships (AERs), resetting next to plutons results in changes in AER slope that could be misinterpreted as past changes in exhumation rate if the history of magmatism is not accounted for. Finally, we find that large midcrustal plutons, such as those emplaced at similar to 10-15-km depth, can reset the low-temperature thermochronometers far above them in the upper crusta result with considerable consequences for thermochronology in arcs and regions with a history of magmatic activity that may not have a surface expression.

Metadaten
Author details:Kendra E. MurrayORCiD, Jean BraunORCiDGND, Peter W. ReinersORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1029/2018GC007595
ISSN:1525-2027
Title of parent work (English):Geochemistry, geophysics, geosystems
Publisher:American Geophysical Union
Place of publishing:Washington
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/09/11
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/09/17
Tag:He thermochronology; Peclet number; age-elevation relationships
Volume:19
Issue:10
Number of pages:25
First page:3739
Last Page:3763
Funding institution:NSF GRFP award; ARCS Phoenix Chapter Prentice Scholarship; GSA student research grant; P.E.O. Scholar Award; GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Geowissenschaften
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access

