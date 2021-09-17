Fachgruppe Gesundheitspsychologie: Methoden sind wichtig, Inhalte aber genauso
Department of Health Psychology Methods are important, but Content is the same
|Author details:
|Petra WarschburgerORCiDGND, Gudrun SproesserORCiD, Daniela ZahnORCiDGND
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.1026/0033-3042/a000418
|ISSN:
|0033-3042
|ISSN:
|2190-6238
|Title of parent work (German):
|Psychologische Rundschau : offizielles Organ der Deutschen Gesellschaft für Psychologie
|Publisher:
|Hogrefe
|Place of publishing:
|Göttingen
|Publication type:
|Other
|Language:
|German
|Year of first publication:
|2018
|Completion year:
|2018
|Release date:
|2021/09/17
|Volume:
|69
|Issue:
|4
|Number of pages:
|2
|First page:
|340
|Last Page:
|341
|Organizational units:
|Humanwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Strukturbereich Kognitionswissenschaften / Department Psychologie
|DDC classification:
|1 Philosophie und Psychologie / 15 Psychologie / 150 Psychologie
|Peer review:
|Referiert