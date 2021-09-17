Schließen

All-in-one visible-light-driven water splitting by combining nanoparticulate and molecular co-catalysts on CdS nanorods

  • Full water splitting into hydrogen and oxygen on semiconductor nanocrystals is a challenging task; overpotentials must be overcome for both half-reactions and different catalytic sites are needed to facilitate them. Additionally, efficient charge separation and prevention of back reactions are necessary. Here, we report simultaneous H-2 and O-2 evolution by CdS nanorods decorated with nanoparticulate reduction and molecular oxidation co-catalysts. The process proceeds entirely without sacrificial agents and relies on the nanorod morphology of CdS to spatially separate the reduction and oxidation sites. Hydrogen is generated on Pt nanoparticles grown at the nanorod tips, while Ru(tpy)(bpy)Cl-2-based oxidation catalysts are anchored through dithiocarbamate bonds onto the sides of the nanorod. O-2 generation from water was verified by O-18 isotope labelling experiments, and time-resolved spectroscopic results confirmed efficient charge separation and ultrafast electron and hole transfer to the reaction sites. The system demonstrates thatFull water splitting into hydrogen and oxygen on semiconductor nanocrystals is a challenging task; overpotentials must be overcome for both half-reactions and different catalytic sites are needed to facilitate them. Additionally, efficient charge separation and prevention of back reactions are necessary. Here, we report simultaneous H-2 and O-2 evolution by CdS nanorods decorated with nanoparticulate reduction and molecular oxidation co-catalysts. The process proceeds entirely without sacrificial agents and relies on the nanorod morphology of CdS to spatially separate the reduction and oxidation sites. Hydrogen is generated on Pt nanoparticles grown at the nanorod tips, while Ru(tpy)(bpy)Cl-2-based oxidation catalysts are anchored through dithiocarbamate bonds onto the sides of the nanorod. O-2 generation from water was verified by O-18 isotope labelling experiments, and time-resolved spectroscopic results confirmed efficient charge separation and ultrafast electron and hole transfer to the reaction sites. The system demonstrates that combining nanoparticulate and molecular catalysts on anisotropic nanocrystals provides an effective pathway for visible-light-driven photocatalytic water splitting.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Christian Michael WolffORCiDGND, Peter D. FrischmannORCiD, Marcus Schulze, Bernhard J. Bohn, Robin Wein, Panajotis Livadas, Michael T. Carlson, Frank JäckelORCiD, Jochen FeldmannORCiD, Frank WürthnerORCiD, Jacek K. StolarczykORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1038/s41560-018-0229-6
ISSN:2058-7546
Title of parent work (English):Nature Energy
Publisher:Nature Publ. Group
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/09/03
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/09/17
Volume:3
Issue:10
Number of pages:8
First page:862
Last Page:869
Funding institution:Bavarian State Ministry of Science, Research, and Arts; ERANETMED programme [ENERG-11-132]; Alexander von Humboldt FoundationAlexander von Humboldt Foundation
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert

