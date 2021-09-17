Schließen

Visualization and suppression of interfacial recombination for high-efficiency large-area pin perovskite solar cells

  • The performance of perovskite solar cells is predominantly limited by non-radiative recombination, either through trap-assisted recombination in the absorber layer or via minority carrier recombination at the perovskite/transport layer interfaces. Here, we use transient and absolute photoluminescence imaging to visualize all non-radiative recombination pathways in planar pintype perovskite solar cells with undoped organic charge transport layers. We find significant quasi-Fermi-level splitting losses (135 meV) in the perovskite bulk, whereas interfacial recombination results in an additional free energy loss of 80 meV at each individual interface, which limits the open-circuit voltage (V-oc) of the complete cell to similar to 1.12 V. Inserting ultrathin interlayers between the perovskite and transport layers leads to a substantial reduction of these interfacial losses at both the p and n contacts. Using this knowledge and approach, we demonstrate reproducible dopant-free 1 cm(2) perovskite solar cells surpassing 20% efficiency (19.83%The performance of perovskite solar cells is predominantly limited by non-radiative recombination, either through trap-assisted recombination in the absorber layer or via minority carrier recombination at the perovskite/transport layer interfaces. Here, we use transient and absolute photoluminescence imaging to visualize all non-radiative recombination pathways in planar pintype perovskite solar cells with undoped organic charge transport layers. We find significant quasi-Fermi-level splitting losses (135 meV) in the perovskite bulk, whereas interfacial recombination results in an additional free energy loss of 80 meV at each individual interface, which limits the open-circuit voltage (V-oc) of the complete cell to similar to 1.12 V. Inserting ultrathin interlayers between the perovskite and transport layers leads to a substantial reduction of these interfacial losses at both the p and n contacts. Using this knowledge and approach, we demonstrate reproducible dopant-free 1 cm(2) perovskite solar cells surpassing 20% efficiency (19.83% certified) with stabilized power output, a high V-oc (1.17 V) and record fill factor (>81%).show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Martin StolterfohtORCiD, Christian Michael WolffORCiDGND, Jose A. MarquezORCiD, Shanshan Zhang, Charles J. Hages, Daniel RothhardtORCiD, Steve AlbrechtORCiDGND, Paul L. Burn, Paul Meredith, Thomas UnoldORCiD, Dieter NeherORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1038/s41560-018-0219-8
ISSN:2058-7546
Title of parent work (English):Nature Energy
Publisher:Nature Publ. Group
Place of publishing:London
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/07/30
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/09/17
Tag:Energy science and technology; Solar cells
Volume:3
Issue:10
Number of pages:8
First page:847
Last Page:854
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert

