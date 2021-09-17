Imaging of root zone processes using MRI T-1 mapping

Noninvasive imaging in the root soil compartment is mandatory for improving knowledge about root soil interactions and uptake processes which eventually control crop growth and productivity. Here we propose a method of MRI T-1 relaxation mapping to investigate water uptake patterns, and as second example, in combination with neutron tomography (NT), property changes in the rhizosphere. The first part demonstrates quantification of solute enrichment by advective transport to the roots due to water uptake. This accumulation is counterbalanced by net downward flow and dispersive spreading. One can furthermore discriminate between zones of high accumulation patterns and zones with much less enrichment. This behavior persists over days. The second part presents the novel combination of MRI with neutron tomography to couple static, proton density information of roots and their interface to the surrounding soil with information about the local water dynamics, reflected by NMR relaxation times. The root soil interface of a broad bean plant is

Noninvasive imaging in the root soil compartment is mandatory for improving knowledge about root soil interactions and uptake processes which eventually control crop growth and productivity. Here we propose a method of MRI T-1 relaxation mapping to investigate water uptake patterns, and as second example, in combination with neutron tomography (NT), property changes in the rhizosphere. The first part demonstrates quantification of solute enrichment by advective transport to the roots due to water uptake. This accumulation is counterbalanced by net downward flow and dispersive spreading. One can furthermore discriminate between zones of high accumulation patterns and zones with much less enrichment. This behavior persists over days. The second part presents the novel combination of MRI with neutron tomography to couple static, proton density information of roots and their interface to the surrounding soil with information about the local water dynamics, reflected by NMR relaxation times. The root soil interface of a broad bean plant is characterized by slightly increasing MRI and NT signal intensity but decreasing T-1 relaxation time indicating locally changed soil properties.

