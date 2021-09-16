Membership and Observer Status
|Author details:
|Eckart KleinGND
|ISBN:
|978-0-19-967252-3
|Title of parent work (English):
|The Council of Europe : its law and politics
|Publisher:
|Oxford University Press
|Place of publishing:
|Oxford
|Editor(s):
|Stefanie Schmahl, Marten Breuer
|Publication type:
|Part of a Book
|Language:
|English
|Year of first publication:
|2017
|Completion year:
|2017
|Release date:
|2021/09/16
|First page:
|41
|Last Page:
|92
|Organizational units:
|Zentrale und wissenschaftliche Einrichtungen / MenschenRechtsZentrum
|DDC classification:
|3 Sozialwissenschaften / 34 Recht / 341 Völkerrecht