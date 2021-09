Over the past decades, natural hazards, many of which are aggravated by climate change and reveal an increasing trend in frequency and intensity, have caused significant human and economic losses and pose a considerable obstacle to sustainable development. Hence, dedicated action toward disaster risk reduction is needed to understand the underlying drivers and create efficient risk mitigation plans. Such action is requested by the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030 (SFDRR), a global agreement launched in 2015 that establishes stating priorities for action, e.g. an improved understanding of disaster risk. Turkey is one of the SFDRR contracting countries and has been severely affected by many natural hazards, in particular earthquakes and floods. However, disproportionately little is known about flood hazards and risks in Turkey. Therefore, this thesis aims to carry out a comprehensive analysis of flood hazards for the first time in Turkey from triggering drivers to impacts. It is intended to contribute to a better

Over the past decades, natural hazards, many of which are aggravated by climate change and reveal an increasing trend in frequency and intensity, have caused significant human and economic losses and pose a considerable obstacle to sustainable development. Hence, dedicated action toward disaster risk reduction is needed to understand the underlying drivers and create efficient risk mitigation plans. Such action is requested by the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030 (SFDRR), a global agreement launched in 2015 that establishes stating priorities for action, e.g. an improved understanding of disaster risk. Turkey is one of the SFDRR contracting countries and has been severely affected by many natural hazards, in particular earthquakes and floods. However, disproportionately little is known about flood hazards and risks in Turkey. Therefore, this thesis aims to carry out a comprehensive analysis of flood hazards for the first time in Turkey from triggering drivers to impacts. It is intended to contribute to a better understanding of flood risks, improvements of flood risk mitigation and the facilitated monitoring of progress and achievements while implementing the SFDRR. In order to investigate the occurrence and severity of flooding in comparison to other natural hazards in Turkey and provide an overview of the temporal and spatial distribution of flood losses, the Turkey Disaster Database (TABB) was examined for the years 1960-2014. The TABB database was reviewed through comparison with the Emergency Events Database (EM-DAT), the Dartmouth Flood Observatory database, the scientific literature and news archives. In addition, data on the most severe flood events between 1960 and 2014 were retrieved. These served as a basis for analyzing triggering mechanisms (i.e. atmospheric circulation and precipitation amounts) and aggravating pathways (i.e. topographic features, catchment size, land use types and soil properties). For this, a new approach was developed and the events were classified using hierarchical cluster analyses to identify the main influencing factor per event and provide additional information about the dominant flood pathways for severe floods. The main idea of the study was to start with the event impacts based on a bottom-up approach and identify the causes that created damaging events, instead of applying a model chain with long-term series as input and searching for potentially impacting events as model outcomes. However, within the frequency analysis of the flood-triggering circulation pattern types, it was discovered that events in terms of heavy precipitation were not included in the list of most severe floods, i.e. their impacts were not recorded in national and international loss databases but were mentioned in news archives and reported by the Turkish State Meteorological Service. This finding challenges bottom-up modelling approaches and underlines the urgent need for consistent event and loss documentation. Therefore, as a next step, the aim was to enhance the flood loss documentation by calibrating, validating and applying the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) loss estimation method for the recent severe flood events (2015-2020). This provided, a consistent flood loss estimation model for Turkey, allowing governments to estimate losses as quickly as possible after events, e.g. to better coordinate financial aid. This thesis reveals that, after earthquakes, floods have the second most destructive effects in Turkey in terms of human and economic impacts, with over 800 fatalities and US$ 885.7 million in economic losses between 1960 and 2020, and that more attention should be paid on the national scale. The clustering results of the dominant flood-producing mechanisms (e.g. circulation pattern types, extreme rainfall, sudden snowmelt) present crucial information regarding the source and pathway identification, which can be used as base information for hazard identification in the preliminary risk assessment process. The implementation of the UNDRR loss estimation model shows that the model with country-specific parameters, calibrated damage ratios and sufficient event documentation (i.e. physically damaged units) can be recommended in order to provide first estimates of the magnitude of direct economic losses, even shortly after events have occurred, since it performed well when estimates were compared to documented losses. The presented results can contribute to improving the national disaster loss database in Turkey and thus enable a better monitoring of the national progress and achievements with regard to the targets stated by the SFDRR. In addition, the outcomes can be used to better characterize and classify flood events. Information on the main underlying factors and aggravating flood pathways further supports the selection of suitable risk reduction policies. All input variables used in this thesis were obtained from publicly available data. The results are openly accessible and can be used for further research. As an overall conclusion, it can be stated that consistent loss data collection and better event documentation should gain more attention for a reliable monitoring of the implementation of the SFDRR. Better event documentation should be established according to a globally accepted standard for disaster classification and loss estimation in Turkey. Ultimately, this enables stakeholders to create better risk mitigation actions based on clear hazard definitions, flood event classification and consistent loss estimations.

…