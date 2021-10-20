Schließen

Machine learning with the hierarchy-of-hypotheses (HoH) approach discovers novel pattern in studies on biological invasions

  Research synthesis on simple yet general hypotheses and ideas is challenging in scientific disciplines studying highly context-dependent systems such as medical, social, and biological sciences. This study shows that machine learning, equation-free statistical modeling of artificial intelligence, is a promising synthesis tool for discovering novel patterns and the source of controversy in a general hypothesis. We apply a decision tree algorithm, assuming that evidence from various contexts can be adequately integrated in a hierarchically nested structure. As a case study, we analyzed 163 articles that studied a prominent hypothesis in invasion biology, the enemy release hypothesis. We explored if any of the nine attributes that classify each study can differentiate conclusions as classification problem. Results corroborated that machine learning can be useful for research synthesis, as the algorithm could detect patterns that had been already focused in previous narrative reviews. Compared with the previous synthesis study that assessed the same evidence collection based on experts' judgement, the algorithm has newly proposed that the studies focusing on Asian regions mostly supported the hypothesis, suggesting that more detailed investigations in these regions can enhance our understanding of the hypothesis. We suggest that machine learning algorithms can be a promising synthesis tool especially where studies (a) reformulate a general hypothesis from different perspectives, (b) use different methods or variables, or (c) report insufficient information for conducting meta-analyses.

  • pmnr1171.pdfeng
    (2324KB)

    SHA-512:21b4f94607b9dbbf167303dabb1ad06e8e728de017c4283b008751da186098735f4f2a7112b60be293f6c7bbaaf05ab7c5d04be2f10428ad9572ffe8049bcbb6

Metadaten
Author details:Masahiro RyoORCiD, Jonathan M. JeschkeORCiD, Matthias C. RilligORCiD, Tina HegerORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-517643
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-51764
ISSN:1866-8372
Title of parent work (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Publication series (Volume number):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1171)
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/10/20
Completion year:2020
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2021/10/20
Tag:artificial intelligence; hierarchy-of-hypotheses approach; machine learning; meta-analysis; synthesis; systematic review
Issue:11
Number of pages:10
First page:66
Last Page:73
Source:Research Synthesis Methods 66 (2020) 11, 66–73 DOI: 10.1002/jrsm.1363
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International
External remark:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

