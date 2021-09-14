Schließen

A wolf in sheep’s clothing?

  • Communal narcissists possess the unique belief in their capability to bring about freedom to the world, and so see themselves as “saints”. To examine if this communal self-view extends to the more automatic component of self-evaluation, that is, a person’s implicit self-view, the present study (N = 701) tested the extent to which communal narcissism was associated with explicit communal self-ratings and implicit associations between the self and communal attributes. The latent correlation between communal narcissism and explicit communal self-views was strongly positive, yet no such relationship emerged for implicit communal self-views. These findings support the notion that communal narcissism may represent an effort to gain favorable appraisals from others in the absence of a genuine communal self-view.

