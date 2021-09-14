Bullying and alexithymia
- AimsTo investigate whether there are differences among 12-18year-olds in capacity for identifying and/or describing own emotions between traditional bullies, cyber bullies, combined bullies, and nonbullies. MethodsData from self-report questionnaires completed by 897 female and 652 male 12-18year-olds (mean 14.5years, standard deviation 1.68) from Germany and Thailand were analysed using analysis of covariance. ResultsYoung people who reported never having bullied others scored lower on the alexithymia scale than traditional, cyber, or combined bullies. There were no differences between traditional and cyber bullies on this measure, but those who operated in both ways had significantly higher alexithymia scores compared with those who bullied in just one modality.
|Are there differences between traditional, cyber, combined bullies, and nonbullies in reading their own emotions?
