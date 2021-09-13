Schließen

Evaluation of FSH, LH, testosterone levels and semen parameters in male boron workers under extreme exposure conditions

  • Boric acid and sodium borates are currently classified in the EU-CLP regulation as "toxic to reproduction" under "Category 1B", with hazard statement of H360FD. However, so far field studies on male reproduction in China and in Turkey could not confirm such boron-associated toxic effects. As validation by another independent study is still required, the present study has investigated possible boron-associated effects on male reproduction in workers (n = 212) under different boron exposure conditions. The mean daily boron exposure (DBE) and blood boron concentration of workers in the extreme exposure group (n = 98) were 47.17 +/- 17.47 (7.95-106.8) mg B/day and 570.6 +/- 160.1 (402.6-1100) ng B/g blood, respectively. Nevertheless, boron-associated adverse effects on semen parameters, as well as on FSH, LH and total testosterone levels were not seen, even within the extreme exposure group. With this study, a total body of evidence has accumulated that allows to conclude that male reproductive effects are not relevant to humans, underBoric acid and sodium borates are currently classified in the EU-CLP regulation as "toxic to reproduction" under "Category 1B", with hazard statement of H360FD. However, so far field studies on male reproduction in China and in Turkey could not confirm such boron-associated toxic effects. As validation by another independent study is still required, the present study has investigated possible boron-associated effects on male reproduction in workers (n = 212) under different boron exposure conditions. The mean daily boron exposure (DBE) and blood boron concentration of workers in the extreme exposure group (n = 98) were 47.17 +/- 17.47 (7.95-106.8) mg B/day and 570.6 +/- 160.1 (402.6-1100) ng B/g blood, respectively. Nevertheless, boron-associated adverse effects on semen parameters, as well as on FSH, LH and total testosterone levels were not seen, even within the extreme exposure group. With this study, a total body of evidence has accumulated that allows to conclude that male reproductive effects are not relevant to humans, under any feasible and realistic conditions of exposure to inorganic boron compounds.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Yalcin DuyduORCiD, Nursen Basaran, Sevtap Aydin, Aylin Ustundag, Can Özgür YalcinORCiD, Hatice Gul Anlar, Merve Bacanli, Kaan Aydos, Cem Somer Atabekoglu, Klaus GolkaORCiDGND, Katja Ickstadt, Tanja SchwerdtleORCiDGND, Matthias Werner, Sören MeyerGND, Hermann M. BoltORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1007/s00204-018-2296-7
ISSN:0340-5761
ISSN:1432-0738
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30143848
Title of parent work (English):Archives of toxicology : official journal of EUROTOX
Publisher:Springer
Place of publishing:Heidelberg
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/08/25
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/09/13
Tag:Boric acid; Boron exposure; FSH; LH; Reproductive toxicity; Semen parameters; Testosterone
Volume:92
Issue:10
Number of pages:9
First page:3051
Last Page:3059
Funding institution:Eti Mine Works General ManagementMinistry of Energy & Natural Resources - Turkey
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften

