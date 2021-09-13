Evaluation of FSH, LH, testosterone levels and semen parameters in male boron workers under extreme exposure conditions

Yalcin Duydu, Nursen Basaran, Sevtap Aydin, Aylin Ustundag, Can Özgür Yalcin, Hatice Gul Anlar, Merve Bacanli, Kaan Aydos, Cem Somer Atabekoglu, Klaus Golka, Katja Ickstadt, Tanja Schwerdtle, Matthias Werner, Sören Meyer, Hermann M. Bolt
Boric acid and sodium borates are currently classified in the EU-CLP regulation as "toxic to reproduction" under "Category 1B", with hazard statement of H360FD. However, so far field studies on male reproduction in China and in Turkey could not confirm such boron-associated toxic effects. As validation by another independent study is still required, the present study has investigated possible boron-associated effects on male reproduction in workers (n = 212) under different boron exposure conditions. The mean daily boron exposure (DBE) and blood boron concentration of workers in the extreme exposure group (n = 98) were 47.17 +/- 17.47 (7.95-106.8) mg B/day and 570.6 +/- 160.1 (402.6-1100) ng B/g blood, respectively. Nevertheless, boron-associated adverse effects on semen parameters, as well as on FSH, LH and total testosterone levels were not seen, even within the extreme exposure group. With this study, a total body of evidence has accumulated that allows to conclude that male reproductive effects are not relevant to humans, under any feasible and realistic conditions of exposure to inorganic boron compounds.
