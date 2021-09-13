Schließen

The Validation of the German Basic Psychological Need Satisfaction and Frustration Scale in the Context of Mental Health

  • The primary aim of the current study was to examine the unique contribution of psychological need frustration and need satisfaction in the prediction of adults’ mental well-being and ill-being in a heterogeneous sample of adults (N = 334; Mage = 43.33, SD = 32.26; 53% females). Prior to this, validity evidence was provided for the German version of the Basic Psychological Need Satisfaction and Frustration Scale (BPNSFS) based on Self-Determination Theory (SDT). The results of the validation analyses found the German BPNSFS to be a valid and reliable measurement. Further, structural equation modeling (SEM) showed that both need satisfaction and frustration yielded unique and opposing associations with well-being. Specifically, the dimension of psychological need frustration predicted adults’ ill-being. Future research should examine whether frustration of psychological needs is involved in the onset and maintenance of psychopathology (e.g., major depressive disorder).

Andreas Heissel, Anou Pietrek, Barbara Flunger, Thomas Fydrich, Michael Armin Rapp, Stephan Heinzel, Maarten Vansteenkiste
basic psychological need frustration; depression; mental health; need satisfaction; well-being
