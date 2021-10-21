Schließen

Thermodynamic analysis of the uptake of a protein in a spherical polyelectrolyte brush

  • A thermodynamic study of the adsorption of Human Serum Albumin (HSA) onto spherical polyelectrolyte brushes (SPBs) by isothermal titration calorimetry (ITC) is presented. The SPBs are composed of a solid polystyrene core bearing long chains of poly(acrylic acid). ITC measurements done at different temperatures and ionic strengths lead to a full set of thermodynamicbinding constants together with the enthalpies and entropies of binding. The adsorption of HSA onto SPBs is described with a two-step model. The free energy of binding Delta Gb depends only weakly on temperature because of a marked compensation of enthalpy by entropy. Studies of the adsorbed HSA by Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy (FT-IR) demonstrate no significant disturbance in the secondary structure of the protein. The quantitative analysis demonstrates that counterion release is the major driving force for adsorption in a process where proteins become multivalent counterions of the polyelectrolyte chains upon adsorption. A comparison with the analysis of otherA thermodynamic study of the adsorption of Human Serum Albumin (HSA) onto spherical polyelectrolyte brushes (SPBs) by isothermal titration calorimetry (ITC) is presented. The SPBs are composed of a solid polystyrene core bearing long chains of poly(acrylic acid). ITC measurements done at different temperatures and ionic strengths lead to a full set of thermodynamicbinding constants together with the enthalpies and entropies of binding. The adsorption of HSA onto SPBs is described with a two-step model. The free energy of binding Delta Gb depends only weakly on temperature because of a marked compensation of enthalpy by entropy. Studies of the adsorbed HSA by Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy (FT-IR) demonstrate no significant disturbance in the secondary structure of the protein. The quantitative analysis demonstrates that counterion release is the major driving force for adsorption in a process where proteins become multivalent counterions of the polyelectrolyte chains upon adsorption. A comparison with the analysis of other sets of data related to the binding of HSA to polyelectrolytes demonstrates that the cancellation of enthalpy and entropy is a general phenomenon that always accompanies the binding of proteins to polyelectrolytes dominated by counterion release.show moreshow less

Download full text files

  • pmnr1176.pdfeng
    (4959KB)

    SHA-512:ab5926b1f25c036ea291c67439af1b82acfe91f8929fdd3844b007b6b5e50e885f8bc7eee0408eecf22870c05fb95d5dc05f90ea10f5ff5f3968d340363e63b9

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Jacek Walkowiak, Yan LuORCiDGND, Michael Gradzielski, Stefan Zauscher, Matthias Ballauff
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-517307
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-51730
ISSN:1866-8372
Title of parent work (German):Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/10/21
Completion year:2020
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2021/10/21
Tag:ITC; enthalpy-entropy compensation (EEC); proteins; spherical polyelectrolyte brushes; thermodynamics
Issue:1
Number of pages:10
Source:Macromolecular Rapid Communications 41 (2020) 1 DOI: 10.1002/marc.201900421
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Chemie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo