During the COVID-19 pandemic, learning in higher education and beyond shifted en masse to online formats, with the short- and long-term consequences for Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) platforms, learners, and creators still under evaluation. In this paper, we sought to determine whether the COVID-19 pandemic and this shift to online learning led to increased learner engagement and attainment in a single introductory biology MOOC through evaluating enrollment, proportional and individual engagement, and verification and performance data. As this MOOC regularly operates each year, we compared these data collected from two course runs during the pandemic to three pre-pandemic runs. During the first pandemic run, the number and rate of learners enrolling in the course doubled when compared to prior runs, while the second pandemic run indicated a gradual return to pre-pandemic enrollment. Due to higher enrollment, more learners viewed videos, attempted problems, and posted to the discussion forums during the pandemic. Participants engaged with forums in higher proportions in both pandemic runs, but the proportion of participants who viewed videos decreased in the second pandemic run relative to the prior runs. A higher percentage of learners chose to pursue a certificate via the verified track in each pandemic run, though a smaller proportion earned certification in the second pandemic run. During the pandemic, more enrolled learners did not necessarily correlate to greater engagement by all metrics. While verified-track learner performance varied widely during each run, the effects of the pandemic were not uniform for learners, much like in other aspects of life. As such, individual engagement trends in the first pandemic run largely resemble pre-pandemic metrics but with more learners overall, while engagement trends in the second pandemic run are less like pre-pandemic metrics, hinting at learner “fatigue”. This study serves to highlight the life-long learning opportunity that MOOCs offer is even more critical when traditional education modes are disrupted and more people are at home or unemployed. This work indicates that this boom in MOOC participation may not remain at a high level for the longer term in any one course, but overall, the number of MOOCs, programs, and learners continues to grow.

