The increasing reliance on online learning in higher education has been further expedited by the on-going Covid-19 pandemic. Students need to be supported as they adapt to this new learning environment. Research has established that learners with positive online learning self-efficacy beliefs are more likely to persevere and achieve their higher education goals when learning online. In this paper, we explore how MOOC design can contribute to the four sources of self-efficacy beliefs posited by Bandura [4]. Specifically, we will explore, drawing on learner reflections, whether design elements of the MOOC, The Digital Edge: Essentials for the Online Learner, provided participants with the necessary mastery experiences, vicarious experiences, verbal persuasion, and affective regulation opportunities, to evaluate and develop their online learning self-efficacy beliefs. Findings from a content analysis of discussion forum posts show that learners referenced three of the four information sources when reflecting on their experience of the MOOC. This paper illustrates the potential of MOOCs as a pedagogical tool for enhancing online learning self-efficacy among students.

