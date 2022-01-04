Schließen

  The increasing reliance on online learning in higher education has been further expedited by the on-going Covid-19 pandemic. Students need to be supported as they adapt to this new learning environment. Research has established that learners with positive online learning self-efficacy beliefs are more likely to persevere and achieve their higher education goals when learning online. In this paper, we explore how MOOC design can contribute to the four sources of self-efficacy beliefs posited by Bandura [4]. Specifically, we will explore, drawing on learner reflections, whether design elements of the MOOC, The Digital Edge: Essentials for the Online Learner, provided participants with the necessary mastery experiences, vicarious experiences, verbal persuasion, and affective regulation opportunities, to evaluate and develop their online learning self-efficacy beliefs. Findings from a content analysis of discussion forum posts show that learners referenced three of the four information sources when reflecting on their experience of the MOOC. This paper illustrates the potential of MOOCs as a pedagogical tool for enhancing online learning self-efficacy among students.

Metadaten
Author details:Elaine Beirne, Mairéad Nic Giolla Mhichíl, Mark Brown, Conchúr Mac Lochlainn
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-517220
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-51722
ISBN:978-3-86956-512-5
Title of parent work (English):EMOOCs 2021
Subtitle (English):Fostering Online Learning Self-Efficacy with a MOOC
Publisher:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Place of publishing:Potsdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/06/30
Completion year:2021
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Publishing institution:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Release date:2022/01/04
Volume:2021
Number of pages:8
First page:201
Last Page:208
RVK - Regensburg classification:ST 670
Organizational units:Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 004 Datenverarbeitung; Informatik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Open Access / Gold Open-Access
Collection(s):Universität Potsdam / Sammelwerke (nicht fortlaufend) / EMOOCs 2021 / Beiträge
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

