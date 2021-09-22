Universitat Politècnica de València’s Experience with EDX MOOC Initiatives During the Covid Lockdown
- In March 2020, when massive lockdowns started to be enforced around the world to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, edX launched two initiatives to help students around the world providing free certificates for its courses, RAP, for member institutions and OCE, for any accredited academic institution. In this paper we analyze how Universitat Poltècnica de València contributed with its courses to both initiatives, providing almost 14,000 free certificate codes in total, and how UPV used the RAP initiative as a customer, describing the mechanism used to distribute more than 22,000 codes for free certificates to more than 7,000 UPV community members, what led to the achievement of more than 5,000 free certificates. We also comment the results of a post initiative survey answered by 1,612 UPV members about 3,241 edX courses, in which they communicated a satisfaction of 4,69 over 5 with the initiative.
|Ignacio Despujol, Carlos Turró, Jaime Busquets
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-517196
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-51719
|978-3-86956-512-5
|EMOOCs 2021
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Potsdam
|Article
|English
|2021/06/30
|2021
|Universität Potsdam
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|2021/09/22
|2021
|5
|181
|185
