Universitat Politècnica de València’s Experience with EDX MOOC Initiatives During the Covid Lockdown

  • In March 2020, when massive lockdowns started to be enforced around the world to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, edX launched two initiatives to help students around the world providing free certificates for its courses, RAP, for member institutions and OCE, for any accredited academic institution. In this paper we analyze how Universitat Poltècnica de València contributed with its courses to both initiatives, providing almost 14,000 free certificate codes in total, and how UPV used the RAP initiative as a customer, describing the mechanism used to distribute more than 22,000 codes for free certificates to more than 7,000 UPV community members, what led to the achievement of more than 5,000 free certificates. We also comment the results of a post initiative survey answered by 1,612 UPV members about 3,241 edX courses, in which they communicated a satisfaction of 4,69 over 5 with the initiative.

Author details:Ignacio Despujol, Carlos Turró, Jaime Busquets
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-517196
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-51719
ISBN:978-3-86956-512-5
Title of parent work (English):EMOOCs 2021
Publisher:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Place of publishing:Potsdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/06/30
Completion year:2021
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Publishing institution:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Release date:2021/09/22
Volume:2021
Number of pages:5
First page:181
Last Page:185
