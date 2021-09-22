Schließen

MOOC Monetization Changes and Completion Rates

  • Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) offer online courses at low cost for anyone with an internet access. At its early days, the MOOC movement raised the flag of democratizing education, but soon enough, this utopian idea collided with the need to find sustainable business models. Moving from open access to a new financially sustainable certification and monetization policy in December 2015 we aim at this change-point and observe the completion rates before and after this monetary change. In this study we investigate the impact of the change on learners from countries of different development status. Our findings suggest that this change has lowered the completion rates among learners from developing countries, increasing gaps that already existed between global learners from countries of low and high development status. This suggests that more inclusive monetization policies may help MOOCs benefits to spread more equally among global learners.

Metadaten
Author details:Sa’ar Karp Gershon, José A. Ruipérez-Valiente, Giora Alexandron
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-517189
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-51718
ISBN:978-3-86956-512-5
Title of parent work (English):EMOOCs 2021
Subtitle (English):Are Learners from Countries of Different Development Status Equally Affected?
Publisher:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Place of publishing:Potsdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/06/30
Completion year:2021
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Publishing institution:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Release date:2021/09/22
Volume:2021
Number of pages:11
First page:169
Last Page:179
RVK - Regensburg classification:ST 670
Organizational units:Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 004 Datenverarbeitung; Informatik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Open Access / Gold Open-Access
Collection(s):Universität Potsdam / Sammelwerke (nicht fortlaufend) / EMOOCs 2021 / Beiträge
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

