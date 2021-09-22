Schließen

Evaluating OERs in Museum Education Context

  • This paper aims to present the results of a higher education experience promoted by the research centres INTELLECT (University of Modena and Reggio Emilia) and CDM (University of Roma Tre), as part of difference master’s degrees programme of the academic years 2018/2019, 2019/2020, and 2020/2021. Through different online activities, 37 students attended and evaluated a MOOC on museum education content, such promoting their professionals and transverse skills, such as critical thinking, and developing their knowledge relative to OERs, within culture and heritage education contexts. Moreover, results from the online evaluation activities support the implementation of the MOOC in a collaborative way: during the academic years, evaluation data have been used by researcher to make changes to the course modules, thus realizing a more effective online path from and educational point of view.

