The MOOC-CEDIA Observatory

  In the last few years, an important amount of Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCS) has been made available to the worldwide community, mainly by European and North American universities (i.e. United States). Since its emergence, the adoption of these educational resources has been widely studied by several research groups and universities with the aim of understanding their evolution and impact in educational models, through the time. In the case of Latin America, data from the MOOC-UC Observatory (updated until 2018) shows that, the adoption of these courses by universities in the region has been slow and heterogeneous. In the specific case of Ecuador, although some data is available, there is lack of information regarding the construction, publication and/or adoption of such courses by universities in the country. Moreover, there are not updated studies designed to identify and analyze the barriers and factors affecting the adoption of MOOCs in the country. The aim of this work is to present the MOOC-CEDIA Observatory, a web platform that offers interactive visualizations on the adoption of MOOCs in Ecuador. The main results of the study show that: (1) until 2020 there have been 99 MOOCs in Ecuador, (2) the domains of MOOCs are mostly related to applied sciences, social sciences and natural sciences, with the humanities being the least covered, (3) Open edX and Moodle are the most widely used platforms to deploy such courses. It is expected that the conclusions drawn from this analysis, will allow the design of recommendations aimed to promote the creation and use of quality MOOCs in Ecuador and help institutions to chart the route for their adoption, both for internal use by their community but also by society in general.

Metadaten
Author details:Jorge Maldonado-Mahauad, Javier Valdiviezo, Juan Pablo Carvallo, Nicolay Samaniego-Erazo
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-517153
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-51715
ISBN:978-3-86956-512-5
Title of parent work (English):EMOOCs 2021
Subtitle (English):Study of the Current Situation of MOOCs and Recommendations To Improve Their Adoption in Ecuadorian Universities
Publisher:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Place of publishing:Potsdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/06/30
Completion year:2021
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Publishing institution:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Release date:2021/09/22
Volume:2021
Number of pages:16
First page:143
Last Page:158
RVK - Regensburg classification:ST 670
Organizational units:Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 004 Datenverarbeitung; Informatik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Open Access / Gold Open-Access
Collection(s):Universität Potsdam / Sammelwerke (nicht fortlaufend) / EMOOCs 2021 / Beiträge
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

