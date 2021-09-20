Schließen

Fostering Women to STEM MOOCs

  • In the context of the Fostering Women to STEM MOOCs (FOSTWOM) project, we present here the general ideas of a gender balance Toolkit, i.e. a collection of recommendations and resources for instructional designers, visual designers, and teaching staff to apply while designing and preparing storyboards for MOOCs and their visual components, so that future STEM online courses have a greater chance to be more inclusive and gender-balanced. Overall, The FOSTWOM project intends to use the inclusive potential of Massive Open Online Courses to propose STEM subjects free of stereotyping assumptions on gender abilities. Moreover, the consortium is interested in attracting girls and young women to science and technology careers, through accessible online content, which can include role models’ interviews, relevant real-world situations, and strong conceptual frameworks.

Author details:Paola Corti, Valeria Baudo, Carlos Turró, Ana Moura Santos, Charlotta Nilsson
Title of parent work (English):EMOOCs 2021
Subtitle (English):The FOSTWOM Toolkit
