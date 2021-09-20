Schließen

A MOOC-Based Computer Science Program for Middle School

  • In an attempt to pave the way for more extensive Computer Science Education (CSE) coverage in K-12, this research developed and made a preliminary evaluation of a blended-learning Introduction to CS program based on an academic MOOC. Using an academic MOOC that is pedagogically effective and engaging, such a program may provide teachers with disciplinary scaffolds and allow them to focus their attention on enhancing students’ learning experience and nurturing critical 21st-century skills such as self-regulated learning. As we demonstrate, this enabled us to introduce an academic level course to middle-school students. In this research, we developed the principals and initial version of such a program, targeting ninth-graders in science-track classes who learn CS as part of their standard curriculum. We found that the middle-schoolers who participated in the program achieved academic results on par with undergraduate students taking this MOOC for academic credit. Participating students also developed a more accurate perception of theIn an attempt to pave the way for more extensive Computer Science Education (CSE) coverage in K-12, this research developed and made a preliminary evaluation of a blended-learning Introduction to CS program based on an academic MOOC. Using an academic MOOC that is pedagogically effective and engaging, such a program may provide teachers with disciplinary scaffolds and allow them to focus their attention on enhancing students’ learning experience and nurturing critical 21st-century skills such as self-regulated learning. As we demonstrate, this enabled us to introduce an academic level course to middle-school students. In this research, we developed the principals and initial version of such a program, targeting ninth-graders in science-track classes who learn CS as part of their standard curriculum. We found that the middle-schoolers who participated in the program achieved academic results on par with undergraduate students taking this MOOC for academic credit. Participating students also developed a more accurate perception of the essence of CS as a scientific discipline. The unplanned school closure due to the COVID19 pandemic outbreak challenged the research but underlined the advantages of such a MOOCbased blended learning program above classic pedagogy in times of global or local crises that lead to school closure. While most of the science track classes seem to stop learning CS almost entirely, and the end-of-year MoE exam was discarded, the program’s classes smoothly moved to remote learning mode, and students continued to study at a pace similar to that experienced before the school shut down.show moreshow less

Metadaten
Author details:Shai Perach, Giora Alexandron
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-517133
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-51713
ISBN:978-3-86956-512-5
Title of parent work (English):EMOOCs 2021
Subtitle (English):Results, Challenges, and the Covid-19 Effect
Publisher:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Place of publishing:Potsdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/06/30
Completion year:2021
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Publishing institution:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Release date:2021/09/20
Volume:2021
Number of pages:17
First page:111
Last Page:127
RVK - Regensburg classification:ST 670
Organizational units:Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
DDC classification:0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 004 Datenverarbeitung; Informatik
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Open Access / Gold Open-Access
Collection(s):Universität Potsdam / Sammelwerke (nicht fortlaufend) / EMOOCs 2021 / Beiträge
License (German):License LogoCC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International

