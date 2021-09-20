Integrating Community Teaching in MOOCs
- The MITx MicroMasters Program in Supply Chain Management (SCM) is a Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) based program that aims to impart quantitative and qualitative knowledge to SCM enthusiasts all around the world. The program that started in 2014 with just one course, now offers 5 courses and one final proctored exam, which allows a learner to gain a MicroMasters credential upon completion. While the courses are delivered in the form of pre-recorded videos by the faculty members of Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), the questions and comments posted by learners in discussion forums are addressed by a group of Community Teaching Assistants (CTAs) who volunteer for this role. The MITx staff carefully selects CTAs for each run of the individual courses as they take on a co-facilitator’s role in the program. This paper highlights the importance of community teaching, discusses the profile of CTAs involved with the program, their recruitment, training, tasks and responsibilities, engagement, and rewarding process. In the end weThe MITx MicroMasters Program in Supply Chain Management (SCM) is a Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) based program that aims to impart quantitative and qualitative knowledge to SCM enthusiasts all around the world. The program that started in 2014 with just one course, now offers 5 courses and one final proctored exam, which allows a learner to gain a MicroMasters credential upon completion. While the courses are delivered in the form of pre-recorded videos by the faculty members of Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), the questions and comments posted by learners in discussion forums are addressed by a group of Community Teaching Assistants (CTAs) who volunteer for this role. The MITx staff carefully selects CTAs for each run of the individual courses as they take on a co-facilitator’s role in the program. This paper highlights the importance of community teaching, discusses the profile of CTAs involved with the program, their recruitment, training, tasks and responsibilities, engagement, and rewarding process. In the end we also share a few recommendations based on the lessons learned in community teaching during the last five years of running more than 45 MOOC courses, that could help other MOOC teams deliver a high-touch experience.…
|Author details:
|Eva Ponce, Sindhu Srinath, Laura Allegue
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-517123
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-51712
|ISBN:
|978-3-86956-512-5
|Title of parent work (German):
|EMOOCs 2021
|Publisher:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Place of publishing:
|Potsdam
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2021/06/30
|Completion year:
|2021
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Publishing institution:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Release date:
|2021/09/20
|Volume:
|2021
|Number of pages:
|15
|First page:
|95
|Last Page:
|109
|RVK - Regensburg classification:
|ST 670
|Organizational units:
|Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
|DDC classification:
|0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 004 Datenverarbeitung; Informatik
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|Collection(s):
|Universität Potsdam / Sammelwerke (nicht fortlaufend) / EMOOCs 2021 / Beiträge
|License (German):
|CC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International