Schließen

The Role of Mobility on Charge Generation, Recombination, and Extraction in Polymer-Based Solar Cells

  • Organic semiconductors are of great interest for a broad range of optoelectronic applications due to their solution processability, chemical tunability, highly scalable fabrication, and mechanical flexibility. In contrast to traditional inorganic semiconductors, organic semiconductors are intrinsically disordered systems and therefore exhibit much lower charge carrier mobilities-the Achilles heel of organic photovoltaic cells. In this progress review, the authors discuss recent important developments on the impact of charge carrier mobility on the charge transfer state dissociation, and the interplay of free charge extraction and recombination. By comparing the mobilities on different timescales obtained by different techniques, the authors highlight the dispersive nature of these materials and how this reflects on the key processes defining the efficiency of organic photovoltaics.

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Safa ShoaeeORCiD, Martin StolterfohtORCiD, Dieter NeherORCiDGND
DOI:https://doi.org/10.1002/aenm.201703355
ISSN:1614-6832
ISSN:1614-6840
Title of parent work (English):dvanced energy materials
Publisher:Wiley-VCH
Place of publishing:Weinheim
Publication type:Review
Language:English
Date of first publication:2018/04/10
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/09/13
Tag:charge generation; charge recombination; extraction; mobility; organic solar cells; polymer:fullerene bulk heterojunction
Volume:8
Issue:28
Number of pages:20
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 53 Physik / 530 Physik
Peer review:Referiert

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo