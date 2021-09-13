Viscoelastic subdiffusion in a random Gaussian environment
Viscoelastic subdiffusion governed by a fractional Langevin equation is studied numerically in a random Gaussian environment modeled by stationary Gaussian potentials with decaying spatial correlations. This anomalous diffusion is archetypal for living cells, where cytoplasm is known to be viscoelastic and a spatial disorder also naturally emerges. We obtain some first important insights into it within a model one-dimensional study. Two basic types of potential correlations are studied: short-range exponentially decaying and algebraically slow decaying with an infinite correlation length, both for a moderate (several kBT, in the units of thermal energy), and strong (5–10kBT) disorder. For a moderate disorder, it is shown that on the ensemble level viscoelastic subdiffusion can easily overcome the medium's disorder. Asymptotically, it is not distinguishable from the disorder-free subdiffusion. However, a strong scatter in single-trajectory averages is nevertheless seen even for a moderate disorder. It features a weak ergodicity breaking, which occurs on a very long yet transient time scale. Furthermore, for a strong disorder, a very long transient regime of logarithmic, Sinai-type diffusion emerges. It can last longer and be faster in the absolute terms for weakly decaying correlations as compared with the short-range correlations. Residence time distributions in a finite spatial domain are of a generalized log-normal type and are reminiscent also of a stretched exponential distribution. They can be easily confused for power-law distributions in view of the observed weak ergodicity breaking. This suggests a revision of some experimental data and their interpretation.
|Igor GoychukORCiD
|https://doi.org/10.1039/c8cp05238g
|1463-9076
|1463-9084
|http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30206605
|Physical chemistry, chemical physics : a journal of European Chemical Societies
|Royal Society of Chemistry
|Cambridge
|Article
|English
|2018/09/04
|2018
|2021/09/13
|20
|37
|16
|24140
|24155
|Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft (German Research Foundation)German Research Foundation (DFG) [GO 2052/3-1]
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Physik und Astronomie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 54 Chemie / 540 Chemie und zugeordnete Wissenschaften
|Referiert
|Open Access / Green Open-Access