Schließen

Reviews and syntheses

  • The cycling of carbon (C) between the Earth surface and the atmosphere is controlled by biological and abiotic processes that regulate C storage in biogeochemical compartments and release to the atmosphere. This partitioning is quantified using various forms of C-use efficiency (CUE) - the ratio of C remaining in a system to C entering that system. Biological CUE is the fraction of C taken up allocated to biosynthesis. In soils and sediments, C storage depends also on abiotic processes, so the term C-storage efficiency (CSE) can be used. Here we first review and reconcile CUE and CSE definitions proposed for autotrophic and heterotrophic organisms and communities, food webs, whole ecosystems and watersheds, and soils and sediments using a common mathematical framework. Second, we identify general CUE patterns; for example, the actual CUE increases with improving growth conditions, and apparent CUE decreases with increasing turnover. We then synthesize > 5000CUE estimates showing that CUE decreases with increasing biological andThe cycling of carbon (C) between the Earth surface and the atmosphere is controlled by biological and abiotic processes that regulate C storage in biogeochemical compartments and release to the atmosphere. This partitioning is quantified using various forms of C-use efficiency (CUE) - the ratio of C remaining in a system to C entering that system. Biological CUE is the fraction of C taken up allocated to biosynthesis. In soils and sediments, C storage depends also on abiotic processes, so the term C-storage efficiency (CSE) can be used. Here we first review and reconcile CUE and CSE definitions proposed for autotrophic and heterotrophic organisms and communities, food webs, whole ecosystems and watersheds, and soils and sediments using a common mathematical framework. Second, we identify general CUE patterns; for example, the actual CUE increases with improving growth conditions, and apparent CUE decreases with increasing turnover. We then synthesize > 5000CUE estimates showing that CUE decreases with increasing biological and ecological organization - from uni-cellular to multicellular organisms and from individuals to ecosystems. We conclude that CUE is an emergent property of coupled biological-abiotic systems, and it should be regarded as a flexible and scale-dependent index of the capacity of a given system to effectively retain C.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Stefano ManzoniORCiD, Petr CapekORCiD, Philipp PoradaORCiDGND, Martin ThurnerORCiD, Mattias WinterdahlORCiD, Christian BeerORCiD, Volker Bruchert, Jan Frouz, Anke M. HerrmannORCiD, Bjorn D. Lindahl, Steve W. Lyon, Hana ŠantrůčkováORCiD, Giulia VicoORCiD, Danielle Way
DOI:https://doi.org/10.5194/bg-15-5929-2018
ISSN:1726-4170
ISSN:1726-4189
Title of parent work (English):Biogeosciences
Subtitle (English):Carbon use efficiency from organisms to ecosystems - definitions, theories, and empirical evidence
Publisher:Copernicus
Place of publishing:Göttingen
Publication type:Review
Language:English
Year of first publication:2018
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/09/13
Volume:15
Issue:19
Number of pages:21
First page:5929
Last Page:5949
Funding institution:Bolin Centre for Climate Research; Swedish Research Councils, FormasSwedish Research Council Formas [2015-468]; VetenskapsradetSwedish Research Council [2016-04146, 2016-06313, 621-2014-4266, 2016-04910]; MEYS CZ [LM2015075, EF16_013/0001782]; NSERCNatural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Umweltwissenschaften und Geographie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
External remark:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 1134

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo