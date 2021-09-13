Stefano Manzoni, Petr Capek, Philipp Porada, Martin Thurner, Mattias Winterdahl, Christian Beer, Volker Bruchert, Jan Frouz, Anke M. Herrmann, Bjorn D. Lindahl, Steve W. Lyon, Hana Šantrůčková, Giulia Vico, Danielle Way
The cycling of carbon (C) between the Earth surface and the atmosphere is controlled by biological and abiotic processes that regulate C storage in biogeochemical compartments and release to the atmosphere. This partitioning is quantified using various forms of C-use efficiency (CUE) - the ratio of C remaining in a system to C entering that system. Biological CUE is the fraction of C taken up allocated to biosynthesis. In soils and sediments, C storage depends also on abiotic processes, so the term C-storage efficiency (CSE) can be used. Here we first review and reconcile CUE and CSE definitions proposed for autotrophic and heterotrophic organisms and communities, food webs, whole ecosystems and watersheds, and soils and sediments using a common mathematical framework. Second, we identify general CUE patterns; for example, the actual CUE increases with improving growth conditions, and apparent CUE decreases with increasing turnover. We then synthesize > 5000CUE estimates showing that CUE decreases with increasing biological and ecological organization - from uni-cellular to multicellular organisms and from individuals to ecosystems. We conclude that CUE is an emergent property of coupled biological-abiotic systems, and it should be regarded as a flexible and scale-dependent index of the capacity of a given system to effectively retain C.
|Stefano ManzoniORCiD, Petr CapekORCiD, Philipp PoradaORCiDGND, Martin ThurnerORCiD, Mattias WinterdahlORCiD, Christian BeerORCiD, Volker Bruchert, Jan Frouz, Anke M. HerrmannORCiD, Bjorn D. Lindahl, Steve W. Lyon, Hana ŠantrůčkováORCiD, Giulia VicoORCiD, Danielle Way
|https://doi.org/10.5194/bg-15-5929-2018
|1726-4170
|1726-4189
|Biogeosciences
|Carbon use efficiency from organisms to ecosystems - definitions, theories, and empirical evidence
|Copernicus
|Göttingen
|Review
|English
|2018
|2018
|2021/09/13
|15
|19
|21
|5929
|5949
|Bolin Centre for Climate Research; Swedish Research Councils, FormasSwedish Research Council Formas [2015-468]; VetenskapsradetSwedish Research Council [2016-04146, 2016-06313, 621-2014-4266, 2016-04910]; MEYS CZ [LM2015075, EF16_013/0001782]; NSERCNatural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada
|Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Umweltwissenschaften und Geographie
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 55 Geowissenschaften, Geologie / 550 Geowissenschaften
|5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
|Referiert
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|DOAJ gelistet
|Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 1134