The first smut fungus, Thecaphora anthemidis sp nov (Glomosporiaceae), described from Anthemis (Asteraceae)

  • There are 63 known species of Thecaphora (Glomosporiaceae, Ustilaginomycotina), a third of which occur on Asteraceae. These smut fungi produce yellowish-brown to reddish-brown masses of spore balls in specific, mostly regenerative, plant organs. A species of Thecaphora was collected in the flower heads of Anthemis chia (Anthemideae, Asteraceae) on Rhodes Island, Greece, in 2015 and 2017, which represents the first smut record of a smut fungus on a host plant species in this tribe. Based on its distinctive morphology, host species and genetic divergence, this species is described as Thecaphora anthemidis sp. nov. Molecular barcodes of the ITS region are provided for this and several other species of Thecaphora. A phylogenetic and morphological comparison to closely related species showed that Th. anthemidis differed from other species of Thecaphora. Thecaphora anthemidis produced loose spore balls in the flower heads and peduncles of Anthemis chia unlike other flower-infecting species.

Author details:Julia KruseORCiD, Volker Kummer, Roger G. Shivas, Marco ThinesORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.3897/mycokeys.41.28454
ISSN:1314-4057
ISSN:1314-4049
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30344443
Title of parent work (English):MycoKeys
Publisher:Pensoft Publ.
Place of publishing:Sofia
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2018
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/09/13
Tag:Glomosporiaceae; host specificity; internal transcribed spacer; molecular phylogenetics; smut fungi
Issue:41
Number of pages:12
First page:39
Last Page:50
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
External remark:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 995

