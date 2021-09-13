Schließen

Effects of microcompartmentation on flux distribution and metabolic pools in Chlamydomonas reinhardtii chloroplasts

  • Cells and organelles are not homogeneous but include microcompartments that alter the spatiotemporal characteristics of cellular processes. The effects of microcompartmentation on metabolic pathways are however difficult to study experimentally. The pyrenoid is a microcompartment that is essential for a carbon concentrating mechanism (CCM) that improves the photosynthetic performance of eukaryotic algae. Using Chlamydomonas reinhardtii, we obtained experimental data on photosynthesis, metabolites, and proteins in CCM-induced and CCM-suppressed cells. We then employed a computational strategy to estimate how fluxes through the Calvin-Benson cycle are compartmented between the pyrenoid and the stroma. Our model predicts that ribulose-1,5-bisphosphate (RuBP), the substrate of Rubisco, and 3-phosphoglycerate (3PGA), its product, diffuse in and out of the pyrenoid, respectively, with higher fluxes in CCM-induced cells. It also indicates that there is no major diffusional barrier to metabolic flux between the pyrenoid and stroma. OurCells and organelles are not homogeneous but include microcompartments that alter the spatiotemporal characteristics of cellular processes. The effects of microcompartmentation on metabolic pathways are however difficult to study experimentally. The pyrenoid is a microcompartment that is essential for a carbon concentrating mechanism (CCM) that improves the photosynthetic performance of eukaryotic algae. Using Chlamydomonas reinhardtii, we obtained experimental data on photosynthesis, metabolites, and proteins in CCM-induced and CCM-suppressed cells. We then employed a computational strategy to estimate how fluxes through the Calvin-Benson cycle are compartmented between the pyrenoid and the stroma. Our model predicts that ribulose-1,5-bisphosphate (RuBP), the substrate of Rubisco, and 3-phosphoglycerate (3PGA), its product, diffuse in and out of the pyrenoid, respectively, with higher fluxes in CCM-induced cells. It also indicates that there is no major diffusional barrier to metabolic flux between the pyrenoid and stroma. Our computational approach represents a stepping stone to understanding microcompartmentalized CCM in other organisms.show moreshow less

Export metadata

Additional Services

Share in Twitter Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Anika KükenORCiDGND, Frederik Sommer, Liliya Yaneva-Roder, Luke C. M. MackinderORCiD, Melanie Hoehne, Stefan Geimer, Martin C. Jonikas, Michael SchrodaORCiD, Mark Stitt, Zoran NikoloskiORCiDGND, Tabea Mettler-AltmannORCiD
DOI:https://doi.org/10.7554/eLife.37960
ISSN:2050-084X
Pubmed ID:http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed?term=30306890
Title of parent work (English):eLife
Publisher:eLife Sciences Publications
Place of publishing:Cambridge
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Year of first publication:2018
Completion year:2018
Release date:2021/09/13
Volume:7
Number of pages:23
Funding institution:Deutsche ForschungsgemeinschaftGerman Research Foundation (DFG) [EXC 1028]; Bundesministerium fur Bildung und ForschungFederal Ministry of Education & Research (BMBF) [FKZ0313924]; Max-Planck-GesellschaftMax Planck Society; National Science FoundationNational Science Foundation (NSF) [EF-1105617]; National Institutes of HealthUnited States Department of Health & Human ServicesNational Institutes of Health (NIH) - USA [DP2-GM-119137]; Simons Foundation [55108535]
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Gold Open-Access
DOAJ gelistet
External remark:Zweitveröffentlichung in der Schriftenreihe Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Postprints der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe ; 1122

OPUS4 Logo  KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo