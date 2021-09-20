MOOC-Based Online Instruction
- If taking a flipped learning approach, MOOC content can be used for online pre-class instruction. After which students can put the knowledge they gained from the MOOC into practice either synchronously or asynchronously. This study examined one such, asynchronous, course in teacher education. The course ran with 40 students over 13 weeks from February to May 2020. A case study approach was followed using mixed methods to assess the efficacy of the course. Quantitative data was gathered on achievement of learning outcomes, online engagement, and satisfaction. Qualitative data was gathered via student interviews from which a thematic analysis was undertaken. From a combined analysis of the data, three themes emerged as pertinent to course efficacy: quality and quantity of communication and collaboration; suitability of the MOOC; and significance for career development.
|Author details:
|Paker Doğu Özdemir, Caroline Fell Kurban, Zelha Tunç Pekkan
|URN:
|urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-516900
|DOI:
|https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-51690
|ISBN:
|978-3-86956-512-5
|Title of parent work (English):
|EMOOCs 2021
|Subtitle (English):
|A Case Study in Teacher Education
|Publisher:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Place of publishing:
|Potsdam
|Publication type:
|Article
|Language:
|English
|Date of first publication:
|2021/06/30
|Completion year:
|2021
|Publishing institution:
|Universität Potsdam
|Publishing institution:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Release date:
|2021/09/20
|Volume:
|2021
|Number of pages:
|17
|First page:
|17
|Last Page:
|33
|RVK - Regensburg classification:
|ST 670
|Organizational units:
|Digital Engineering Fakultät / Hasso-Plattner-Institut für Digital Engineering GmbH
|DDC classification:
|0 Informatik, Informationswissenschaft, allgemeine Werke / 00 Informatik, Wissen, Systeme / 004 Datenverarbeitung; Informatik
|Peer review:
|Referiert
|Publishing method:
|Universitätsverlag Potsdam
|Open Access / Gold Open-Access
|Collection(s):
|Universität Potsdam / Sammelwerke (nicht fortlaufend) / EMOOCs 2021 / Beiträge
|License (German):
|CC BY - Namensnennung, 4.0 International