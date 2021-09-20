Schließen

What Drives Enrollment in Massive Open Online Courses?

  • The goal of this paper is to study the demand factors driving enrollment in massive open online courses. Using course level data from a French MOOC platform, we study the course, teacher and institution related characteristics that influence the enrollment decision of students, in a setting where enrollment is open to all students without administrative barriers. Coverage from social and traditional media done around the course is a key driver. In addition, the language of instruction and the (estimated) amount of work needed to complete the course also have a significant impact. The data also suggests that the presence of same-side externalities is limited. Finally, preferences of national and of international students tend to differ on several dimensions.

Metadaten
Author details:Julien Jacqmin
Title of parent work (English):EMOOCs 2021
Subtitle (English):Evidences from a French MOOC Platform
Publisher:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Place of publishing:Potsdam
Publication type:Article
Language:English
Date of first publication:2021/06/30
Completion year:2021
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Publishing institution:Universitätsverlag Potsdam
Release date:2021/09/20
Volume:2021
Number of pages:16
First page:1
Last Page:16
