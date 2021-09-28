Performance Management und Performance Informationen in der öffentlichen Verwaltung - eine neuroökonomisch inspirierte Perspektive
Performance management and performance information in the public sector - a neuro-economic perspective
- „If you can’t measure it, you can’t manage it.“ Dieser Slogan, der u. a. auf Peter Drucker, Henry Deming oder Robert Kaplan und David Norton zurückgehen soll, ist Ausdruck einer tiefen Überzeugung in die Notwendigkeit und den Nutzen des Performance Managements, einem Ansatz der auch die öffentliche Verwaltung erfasst und geprägt hat. Gleichzeitig impliziert er eine entscheidende Rolle von Performance Informationen. Die vorliegende Dissertation rückt das neuralgische Element Performance Information ins Zentrum des Forschungsinteresses, genauer die Verwendung von Kennzahlen. Ausgangspunkt bildet die wissenschaftliche Beobachtung, dass Kennzahlen nicht immer und automatisch in der vom theoretischen Standpunkt aus erforderlichen und prognostizierten Art und Weise genutzt werden. Eine schlechte Implementierung des Managementansatzes oder Fehler im theoretischen Fundament sind mögliche Erklärungsansätze. Eine schlechte Implementierung des Managementansatzes oder Fehler im theoretischen Fundament sind mögliche Erklärungsansätze. Im Zuge der Analyse des Forschungsstandes ist offenkundig geworden, dass Erklärungen vor allem im organisationalen Setting und in Performance Management bezogenen Faktoren gesucht werden; ein Kennzeichen für eine eher technokratische und implementationsbezogene Perspektive auf die Verwendungsproblematik. Die aus neurowissenschaftlicher Sicht wichtige intrapersonale Ebene spielt eine ungeordnete Rolle. In Anbetracht dessen ist auf der Grundlage neurowissenschaftlicher Erkenntnisse im Rahmen einer empirischen Untersuchung die Wirkung erfahrungsbezogener Variablen auf das Verwendungsverhalten untersucht worden. Dabei ist analysiert worden, wie Erfahrungen auf organisationaler Ebene entstehen und wie sie im Detail auf das Nutzungsverhalten wirken. Als Forschungsobjekt sind polizeiliche Führungskräfte herangezogen worden. Die Daten sind Ende 2016/Anfang 2017 online-basiert erhoben worden. Im Ergebnis der Datenauswertung und Diskussion der Befunde sind folgende Erkenntnisse hervorzuheben: (1) Erfahrungen beeinflussen die Verwendung von Performance Informationen. Die Art der Erfahrung mit Kennzahlen bildet dabei eine Mediatorvariable. Vor allem organisationale Faktoren, wie der Reifegrad des Performance Management Systems, wirken über den Faktor Erfahrung auf das Verwendungsverhalten. (2) Erwähnenswert ist zudem, dass die Auseinandersetzung mit Kennzahlen sowohl den Erfahrungsschatz als auch die Nutzung von Kennzahlen positiv beeinflusst. Insgesamt haben sich die neurowissenschaftlich inspirierten Variablen als vielversprechende Erklärungsfaktoren herausgestellt. (3) Des Weiteren hat die Arbeit bestehende Befunde abgesichert, v. a. die Wirkung des erwähnten Reifegrads. Allerdings sind auch Unterschiede aufgetreten. So büßt zum Beispiel der transformationale Führungsstil i. V. m. Art der Erfahrung seine positive Wirkung auf die Kennzahlennutzung ein. (4) Interessant sind zudem die Ergebnisse des Labor- und Quasiexperiments. Erstmalig sind nicht zweckorientierte Verwendungsarten experimentell beobachtbar. Zudem sind neuro- und verhaltensökonomische Erklärungsansätze identifiziert und diskutiert worden, die eine Bereicherung des Forschungsdiskurses darstellen. Sie bieten eine neue Perspektive hinsichtlich des Verwendungsverhaltens und liefern Impulse für die weitere Forschung. Für das New Public Management, in dessen Werkzeugkasten dieser Managementansatz eine Schlüsselrolle einnimmt, wiegen die Forschungsbefunde schwer. Ohne ein funktionierendes Performance Management kann das wichtige Reformziel „Wirkungsorientierung“ nicht erreicht werden. Das NPM läuft damit Gefahr, selbst Dysfunktionen zu entwickeln. Insgesamt scheint es geboten, in der Auseinandersetzung mit Managementsystemen einen stärkeren Fokus auf intrapersonale Faktoren zu legen. Auch Verhaltensanomalien im Kontext von Management und deren Implikationen sollten näher untersucht werden. Es zeigt sich ferner, dass eine rein technokratische Sichtweise auf das Performance Management nicht zielführend ist. Folglich ist das Performance Management theoretisch wie konzeptionell fortzuentwickeln. Die Forschungsarbeit liefert somit wichtige neue Erkenntnisse zur Verwendung von Performance Informationen und zum Verständnis von Performance Management. Vor allem erweitert sie den Forschungsdiskurs, da sie die Erklärungskraft intrapersonaler Faktoren aufgezeigt hat sowie methodisch mit dem Mixed-Method-Ansatz (Multimethod-Studie) und theoretisch mittels der Neuro- und Verhaltensökonomie neue Perspektiven hinsichtlich der Verwendungsproblematik eröffnet.…
- „If you can’t measure it, you can’t manage it.“ This slogan, which is said to go back to Peter Drucker, Henry Deming or Robert Kaplan and David Norton, among others, is an expression of a deep conviction in the necessity and benefit of performance management – an approach that has also influenced and shaped public administration. At the same time this approach implies a crucial role to performance information. This dissertation focuses on the neuralgic element performance information, particularly the use of key performance indicators. Starting point is the scientific observation that key figures are not always and automatically used in the required way and as predicted from a theoretical point of view. Poor implementation of the management approach or errors in the theoretical basis are possible explanations. Poor implementation of the management approach or errors in the theoretical basis are possible explanations. During the analysis of the state of research it has become obvious that explanations are mainly sought in the organizational setting and in performance management related factors; a characteristic of a rather technocratic and implementation related perspective on the problem of performance information use. The intrapersonal level, which is important from a neuroscientific perspective, plays only a minor part. Considering this the impact of experience-based variables on the use of performance information has been examined based on neuroscientific findings within an empirical study. In this process it has been analysed how experiences occur on organisational level and how they influence the use of performance information in detail. Police Leaders have been used as research object. The data have been collected online at the end of 2016/ at the beginning of 2017. In the result of the analysis of the collected data and the discussion of the findings the following findings should be highlighted: (1) Experience influences the use of performance information. The nature of the experience with performance indicators is a mediator variable. Especially organisational factors, such as the maturity of the performance management system, influence the use via experience. (2) It is also worth mentioning that the engagement with key figures fosters both the experience with these metrics and their use. Overall, the neuroscience-inspired variables emerged as promising factors. (3) Furthermore, the study has corroborated existing findings, especially the effect of the mentioned maturity of the performance management system. However, differences have also emerged. For example, the promising factor transformational leadership style loses its positive effect on the use of performance information when experience is incorporated. (4) The results of the laboratory and quasi-experiment are also interesting. For the first time non-purposeful uses of performance indicators have been experimentally observable. In addition, neuro- and behavioural-economic explanations have been identified and discussed, which represents an enrichment of the research discourse. They offer an new perspective on the use of performance information and provide input for further research. For New Public Management, in whose toolbox performance management plays a key role, the research findings weigh heavily. Without a functioning performance management, the import goal of “impact/outcome orientation” cannot be achieved. The NPM thus runs the risk of developing dysfunctions itself. Overal, it seems necessary to focus more on intrapersonal factors when dealing with management systems. Behavioural anomalies in the context of management and their implications should also be examined more closely. It further emerges that a purely technocratic view of performance management is not effective. Consequently, performance management needs to be further developed both theoretically and conceptually. The research thus provides important insights into the use of performance information and the understanding of performance management. Above all, it expands the research discourse, as it has shown the explanatory power of intrapersonal factors and methodologically with the mixed-method approach (multi-method study) and theoretically by means of neuro- and behavioural economics opens up new perspectives with regard to the problem of use.…
eine empirische Untersuchung zur Erklärung des Informationsnutzungsverhalten von Public Managern am Beispiel polizeilicher Führungskräfte in Deutschland
an empirical study to explain the information use behaviour of public managers using the example of police executives in Germany
Neuromanagement; Neurowissenschaften; Performance Information; Performance Management; Polizei; Public Management; Verhaltensökonomie; Verwendung von Performance Informationen; empirische Untersuchung; Öffentliche Verwaltung
behavioural economics; empirical investigation; neuromanagement; neuroscience; performance information; performance information use; performance management; police; public administration; public management
