„If you can’t measure it, you can’t manage it.“ This slogan, which is said to go back to Peter Drucker, Henry Deming or Robert Kaplan and David Norton, among others, is an expression of a deep conviction in the necessity and benefit of performance management – an approach that has also influenced and shaped public administration. At the same time this approach implies a crucial role to performance information. This dissertation focuses on the neuralgic element performance information, particularly the use of key performance indicators. Starting point is the scientific observation that key figures are not always and automatically used in the required way and as predicted from a theoretical point of view. Poor implementation of the management approach or errors in the theoretical basis are possible explanations. During the analysis of the state of research it has become obvious that explanations are mainly sought in the organizational setting and in performance management related factors; a characteristic of a rather technocratic and implementation related perspective on the problem of performance information use. The intrapersonal level, which is important from a neuroscientific perspective, plays only a minor part. Considering this the impact of experience-based variables on the use of performance information has been examined based on neuroscientific findings within an empirical study. In this process it has been analysed how experiences occur on organisational level and how they influence the use of performance information in detail. Police Leaders have been used as research object. The data have been collected online at the end of 2016/ at the beginning of 2017. In the result of the analysis of the collected data and the discussion of the findings the following findings should be highlighted: (1) Experience influences the use of performance information. The nature of the experience with performance indicators is a mediator variable. Especially organisational factors, such as the maturity of the performance management system, influence the use via experience. (2) It is also worth mentioning that the engagement with key figures fosters both the experience with these metrics and their use. Overall, the neuroscience-inspired variables emerged as promising factors. (3) Furthermore, the study has corroborated existing findings, especially the effect of the mentioned maturity of the performance management system. However, differences have also emerged. For example, the promising factor transformational leadership style loses its positive effect on the use of performance information when experience is incorporated. (4) The results of the laboratory and quasi-experiment are also interesting. For the first time non-purposeful uses of performance indicators have been experimentally observable. In addition, neuro- and behavioural-economic explanations have been identified and discussed, which represents an enrichment of the research discourse. They offer an new perspective on the use of performance information and provide input for further research. For New Public Management, in whose toolbox performance management plays a key role, the research findings weigh heavily. Without a functioning performance management, the import goal of “impact/outcome orientation” cannot be achieved. The NPM thus runs the risk of developing dysfunctions itself. Overal, it seems necessary to focus more on intrapersonal factors when dealing with management systems. Behavioural anomalies in the context of management and their implications should also be examined more closely. It further emerges that a purely technocratic view of performance management is not effective. Consequently, performance management needs to be further developed both theoretically and conceptually. The research thus provides important insights into the use of performance information and the understanding of performance management. Above all, it expands the research discourse, as it has shown the explanatory power of intrapersonal factors and methodologically with the mixed-method approach (multi-method study) and theoretically by means of neuro- and behavioural economics opens up new perspectives with regard to the problem of use.

