Chromatin regulation of somatic abiotic stress memory

  • In nature, plants are often subjected to periods of recurrent environmental stress that can strongly affect their development and productivity. To cope with these conditions, plants can remember a previous stress, which allows them to respond more efficiently to a subsequent stress, a phenomenon known as priming. This ability can be maintained at the somatic level for a few days or weeks after the stress is perceived, suggesting that plants can store information of a past stress during this recovery phase. While the immediate responses to a single stress event have been extensively studied, knowledge on priming effects and how stress memory is stored is still scarce. At the molecular level, memory of a past condition often involves changes in chromatin structure and organization, which may be maintained independently from transcription. In this review, we will summarize the most recent developments in the field and discuss how different levels of chromatin regulation contribute to priming and plant abiotic stress memory.

Metadaten
Author details:Isabel BäurleORCiDGND, Inês TrindadeORCiD
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-516668
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-51666
ISSN:1866-8372
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32076719
Title of parent work (German):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Publication series (Volume number):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1408)
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/02/20
Publication year:2020
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2024/03/14
Tag:abiotic stress; chromatin regulation; heat stress memory; histone modifications, priming; transcriptional memory; vernalization
Issue:17
Number of pages:13
Source:Journal of Experimental Botany, Volume 71, Issue 17, 17 August 2020, Pages 5269–5279, https://doi.org/10.1093/jxb/eraa098
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 58 Pflanzen (Botanik) / 580 Pflanzen (Botanik)
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International
External remark:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

