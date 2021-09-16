Die Pietà-Ilkonik in der Gegenwartskunst
The Pietà iconic in contemporary art
- Die vorliegende Studie beschreitet im religionswissenschaftlichen Kontext einen Weg zur Erforschung der Modifikation und Neuausrichtung eines einzelnen christlichen Bildmotivs, dessen Bildformel sich bis in die Gegenwart durchgesetzt hat. Das Bildmotiv der Pietà wird in der Gegenwartskunst verstärkt als innovative Bildformel in politischen oder sozialen Kontexten verwendet, um existenzielle Lebenserfahrungen oder gesellschaftskritische, sowie politische Anklagen zu formulieren. Es erlebt einen Relaunch in der Medienberichterstattung, der Kunst, in Filmen oder der Alltagskultur. Künstler_innen und Fotojournalist_innen geben ihren Objekten vermehrt den Titel Pietà oder er wird ihnen von außen zuge-schrieben. Die Semantik dieses spezifischen Bildmotivs rührt offenbar an und kann bei Betrachtenden eine emotionale Gestimmtheit evozieren. Für diese Stu-die ist das Norm- und Wertesystem mit dem dahinter liegenden Tradierungs- und Transformationsprozess von Interesse. Bisher fehlt eine Monografie, in der die Zusammenhänge der WiederbelebungDie vorliegende Studie beschreitet im religionswissenschaftlichen Kontext einen Weg zur Erforschung der Modifikation und Neuausrichtung eines einzelnen christlichen Bildmotivs, dessen Bildformel sich bis in die Gegenwart durchgesetzt hat. Das Bildmotiv der Pietà wird in der Gegenwartskunst verstärkt als innovative Bildformel in politischen oder sozialen Kontexten verwendet, um existenzielle Lebenserfahrungen oder gesellschaftskritische, sowie politische Anklagen zu formulieren. Es erlebt einen Relaunch in der Medienberichterstattung, der Kunst, in Filmen oder der Alltagskultur. Künstler_innen und Fotojournalist_innen geben ihren Objekten vermehrt den Titel Pietà oder er wird ihnen von außen zuge-schrieben. Die Semantik dieses spezifischen Bildmotivs rührt offenbar an und kann bei Betrachtenden eine emotionale Gestimmtheit evozieren. Für diese Stu-die ist das Norm- und Wertesystem mit dem dahinter liegenden Tradierungs- und Transformationsprozess von Interesse. Bisher fehlt eine Monografie, in der die Zusammenhänge der Wiederbelebung eines primär christlichen Bildmotivs und der gegenwärtigen Bezüge zu Gewalt, Tod, Angst, Vergänglichkeit, dem Altern oder des Verlustes analysiert werden. Im Vordergrund steht die Frage nach einer Modifikation bzw. Neuinterpretation dieser Ikonik. Das Aufzeigen eines möglichen dynamischen Entwicklungspro-zesses des Bildmotivs soll klären, welche veränderten Funktionen dem Pietà-Motiv in der Gegenwartskunst zugeschrieben werden. Über ein Set international renomierter, zeitgenössischer Künstler_innen werden eventuelle Veränderun-gen und ein damit verbundener gesellschaftlicher Bedeutungswandel seit dem 21. Jahrhundert analysiert. Vor diesem Hintergrund ist die Frage nach einer religionsübergreifenden Wirk-mächtigkeit ikonischer Präsenz eines religiösen Bildmotivs in der Kunst und den Bildmedien von aktueller Relevanz. Diese Studie leistet einen exemplarischen Beitrag für die Affektforschung, die sich in den vergangenen Jahren vermehrt mit der Emotionsdarstellung und der Emotionsvermittlung in den audiovisuellen Medien befasst.…
- In the context of religious studies, this study takes a path towards researching the modification and reorientation of a single Christian pictorial motif whose pictorial formula has prevailed up to the present day. The pictorial motif of the Pietà is increasingly used in contemporary art as an in-novative pictorial formula in political or social contexts to formulate existential life experiences or socially critical as well as political accusations. It is experiencing a relaunch in media reporting, art, films or everyday culture. Artists and photo-journalists increasingly give their objects the title Pietà or it is attributed to them from outside. The semantics of this specific image motif is obviously touching and can evoke an emotional mood in the viewer. For this study, the norm and value system with the underlying process of transmission and transformation is of inter-est. So far, there is no monograph that analyses the connections between the revival of a primarily Christian pictorial motif and contemporary references toIn the context of religious studies, this study takes a path towards researching the modification and reorientation of a single Christian pictorial motif whose pictorial formula has prevailed up to the present day. The pictorial motif of the Pietà is increasingly used in contemporary art as an in-novative pictorial formula in political or social contexts to formulate existential life experiences or socially critical as well as political accusations. It is experiencing a relaunch in media reporting, art, films or everyday culture. Artists and photo-journalists increasingly give their objects the title Pietà or it is attributed to them from outside. The semantics of this specific image motif is obviously touching and can evoke an emotional mood in the viewer. For this study, the norm and value system with the underlying process of transmission and transformation is of inter-est. So far, there is no monograph that analyses the connections between the revival of a primarily Christian pictorial motif and contemporary references to vio-lence, death, fear, transience, ageing or loss. The focus is on the question of a modification or reinterpretation of this iconogra-phy. The demonstration of a possible dynamic development process of the picto-rial motif should clarify which changed functions are attributed to the Pietà motif in contemporary art. Through a set of internationally renowned contemporary art-ists, possible changes and an associated change in social meaning since the 21st century will be analysed. Against this background, the question of the cross-religious impact of the iconic presence of a religious image motif in art and the visual media is of current rele-vance. This study makes an exemplary contribution to research on affect, which in recent years has increasingly been concerned with the representation and conveyance of emotion in audiovisual media.…
Author details:
|Christine KeruthORCiD
Subtitle (German):
|Modifikation und Innovation einer Bildformel
Subtitle (English):
|modification and innovation of an image formula
Publication type:
|Doctoral Thesis
Language:
|German
Tag:
|Affekt; Alter; Anselm Kiefer; Ayad Alkadhi; Berlinde De Bruyckere; Christian Bazant-Hegemark; Gegenwartskunst; Gewalt; Gil Shachar; Jorge Villalba-Strohecker; Julia Krahn; Käthe Kollwitz; Medienemotion; Michelangelo; Paul Fryer; Pietà; Schmerz; Stephan Popella; Urban Art; Vanitas; Word Press Photo
Affect; Age; Andres Serrano; Contemporary Art; Kevin Brand; Media Emotion; Pain; Violence
Ernest Pignon-Ernest; Pascal Convert
lacuna
Jan Fabre; Lotta Blokker
Pablo Picasso
Number of pages:
|335
Organizational units:
