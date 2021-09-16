In the context of religious studies, this study takes a path towards researching the modification and reorientation of a single Christian pictorial motif whose pictorial formula has prevailed up to the present day. The pictorial motif of the Pietà is increasingly used in contemporary art as an in-novative pictorial formula in political or social contexts to formulate existential life experiences or socially critical as well as political accusations. It is experiencing a relaunch in media reporting, art, films or everyday culture. Artists and photo-journalists increasingly give their objects the title Pietà or it is attributed to them from outside. The semantics of this specific image motif is obviously touching and can evoke an emotional mood in the viewer. For this study, the norm and value system with the underlying process of transmission and transformation is of inter-est. So far, there is no monograph that analyses the connections between the revival of a primarily Christian pictorial motif and contemporary references to

In the context of religious studies, this study takes a path towards researching the modification and reorientation of a single Christian pictorial motif whose pictorial formula has prevailed up to the present day. The pictorial motif of the Pietà is increasingly used in contemporary art as an in-novative pictorial formula in political or social contexts to formulate existential life experiences or socially critical as well as political accusations. It is experiencing a relaunch in media reporting, art, films or everyday culture. Artists and photo-journalists increasingly give their objects the title Pietà or it is attributed to them from outside. The semantics of this specific image motif is obviously touching and can evoke an emotional mood in the viewer. For this study, the norm and value system with the underlying process of transmission and transformation is of inter-est. So far, there is no monograph that analyses the connections between the revival of a primarily Christian pictorial motif and contemporary references to vio-lence, death, fear, transience, ageing or loss. The focus is on the question of a modification or reinterpretation of this iconogra-phy. The demonstration of a possible dynamic development process of the picto-rial motif should clarify which changed functions are attributed to the Pietà motif in contemporary art. Through a set of internationally renowned contemporary art-ists, possible changes and an associated change in social meaning since the 21st century will be analysed. Against this background, the question of the cross-religious impact of the iconic presence of a religious image motif in art and the visual media is of current rele-vance. This study makes an exemplary contribution to research on affect, which in recent years has increasingly been concerned with the representation and conveyance of emotion in audiovisual media.

