The 'pause' in global warming in historical context
- We review the evidence for a putative early 21st-century divergence between global mean surface temperature (GMST) and Coupled Model Intercomparison Project Phase 5 (CMIP5) projections. We provide a systematic comparison between temperatures and projections using historical versions of GMST products and historical versions of model projections that existed at the times when claims about a divergence were made. The comparisons are conducted with a variety of statistical techniques that correct for problems in previous work, including using continuous trends and a Monte Carlo approach to simulate internal variability. The results show that there is no robust statistical evidence for a divergence between models and observations. The impression of a divergence early in the 21st century was caused by various biases in model interpretation and in the observations, and was unsupported by robust statistics.
|Stephan LewandowskyORCiD, Kevin Cowtan, James S. RisbeyORCiD, Michael E. Mann, Byron A. Steinman, Naomi Oreskes, Stefan RahmstorfORCiDGND
|https://doi.org/10.1088/1748-9326/aaf372
|2018/12/19
