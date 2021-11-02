Supervised learning of gene regulatory networks

Identifying the entirety of gene regulatory interactions in a biological system offers the possibility to determine the key molecular factors that affect important traits on the level of cells, tissues, and whole organisms. Despite the development of experimental approaches and technologies for identification of direct binding of transcription factors (TFs) to promoter regions of downstream target genes, computational approaches that utilize large compendia of transcriptomics data are still the predominant methods used to predict direct downstream targets of TFs, and thus reconstruct genome-wide gene-regulatory networks (GRNs). These approaches can broadly be categorized into unsupervised and supervised, based on whether data about known, experimentally verified gene-regulatory interactions are used in the process of reconstructing the underlying GRN. Here, we first describe the generic steps of supervised approaches for GRN reconstruction, since they have been recently shown to result in improved accuracy of the resulting networks?

Identifying the entirety of gene regulatory interactions in a biological system offers the possibility to determine the key molecular factors that affect important traits on the level of cells, tissues, and whole organisms. Despite the development of experimental approaches and technologies for identification of direct binding of transcription factors (TFs) to promoter regions of downstream target genes, computational approaches that utilize large compendia of transcriptomics data are still the predominant methods used to predict direct downstream targets of TFs, and thus reconstruct genome-wide gene-regulatory networks (GRNs). These approaches can broadly be categorized into unsupervised and supervised, based on whether data about known, experimentally verified gene-regulatory interactions are used in the process of reconstructing the underlying GRN. Here, we first describe the generic steps of supervised approaches for GRN reconstruction, since they have been recently shown to result in improved accuracy of the resulting networks? We also illustrate how they can be used with data from model organisms to obtain more accurate prediction of gene regulatory interactions.

