Schließen

The biosynthesis of the molybdenum cofactors in Escherichia coli

  • The biosynthesis of the molybdenum cofactor (Moco) is highly conserved among all kingdoms of life. In all molybdoenzymes containing Moco, the molybdenum atom is coordinated to a dithiolene group present in the pterin-based 6-alkyl side chain of molybdopterin (MPT). In general, the biosynthesis of Moco can be divided into four steps in in bacteria: (i) the starting point is the formation of the cyclic pyranopterin monophosphate (cPMP) from 5 '-GTP, (ii) in the second step the two sulfur atoms are inserted into cPMP leading to the formation of MPT, (iii) in the third step the molybdenum atom is inserted into MPT to form Moco and (iv) in the fourth step bis-Mo-MPT is formed and an additional modification of Moco is possible with the attachment of a nucleotide (CMP or GMP) to the phosphate group of MPT, forming the dinucleotide variants of Moco. This review presents an update on the well-characterized Moco biosynthesis in the model organism Escherichia coli including novel discoveries from the recent years.

Download full text files

  • zmnr1433.pdfeng
    (1616KB)

    SHA-512d8be0ac2fa89ed3eb7e918589e77f38d5d3e3075e806181c5f950c44b6dca219df93f0066a43b851a4bcd159518deff73dd673b7d91a2cd7ecf21242a5d6391a

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Silke LeimkühlerORCiDGND
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-516559
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-51655
ISSN:1866-8372
Pubmed ID:https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32239579
Title of parent work (German):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Publication series (Volume number):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1433)
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/04/01
Publication year:2020
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2024/03/11
Tag:biotin sulfoxide reductase; converting factor; crystal-structure; formate dehydrogenase; in-vitro-synthesis; molybdopterin synthase; n-oxide reductase; periplasmic nitrate reductase; rhodobacter-capsulatus; xanthine dehydrogenase
Issue:6
Number of pages:22
Source:Environ Microbiol. (2020) 22(6), 2007–2026. https://doi.org/10.1111/1462-2920.15003
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International
External remark:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.