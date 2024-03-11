Schließen

Functional features of Trehalose-6-Phosphate Synthase 1

  • Tre6P synthesis by TPS1 is essential for embryogenesis and postembryonic growth in Arabidopsis, and appropriate Suc signaling by Tre6P is dependent on the noncatalytic domains of TPS1. In Arabidopsis (Arabidopsis thaliana), TREHALOSE-6-PHOSPHATE SYNTHASE1 (TPS1) catalyzes the synthesis of the sucrose-signaling metabolite trehalose 6-phosphate (Tre6P) and is essential for embryogenesis and normal postembryonic growth and development. To understand its molecular functions, we transformed the embryo-lethal tps1-1 null mutant with various forms of TPS1 and with a heterologous TPS (OtsA) from Escherichia coli, under the control of the TPS1 promoter, and tested for complementation. TPS1 protein localized predominantly in the phloem-loading zone and guard cells in leaves, root vasculature, and shoot apical meristem, implicating it in both local and systemic signaling of Suc status. The protein is targeted mainly to the nucleus. Restoring Tre6P synthesis was both necessary and sufficient to rescue the tps1-1 mutant through embryogenesis.Tre6P synthesis by TPS1 is essential for embryogenesis and postembryonic growth in Arabidopsis, and appropriate Suc signaling by Tre6P is dependent on the noncatalytic domains of TPS1. In Arabidopsis (Arabidopsis thaliana), TREHALOSE-6-PHOSPHATE SYNTHASE1 (TPS1) catalyzes the synthesis of the sucrose-signaling metabolite trehalose 6-phosphate (Tre6P) and is essential for embryogenesis and normal postembryonic growth and development. To understand its molecular functions, we transformed the embryo-lethal tps1-1 null mutant with various forms of TPS1 and with a heterologous TPS (OtsA) from Escherichia coli, under the control of the TPS1 promoter, and tested for complementation. TPS1 protein localized predominantly in the phloem-loading zone and guard cells in leaves, root vasculature, and shoot apical meristem, implicating it in both local and systemic signaling of Suc status. The protein is targeted mainly to the nucleus. Restoring Tre6P synthesis was both necessary and sufficient to rescue the tps1-1 mutant through embryogenesis. However, postembryonic growth and the sucrose-Tre6P relationship were disrupted in some complementation lines. A point mutation (A119W) in the catalytic domain or truncating the C-terminal domain of TPS1 severely compromised growth. Despite having high Tre6P levels, these plants never flowered, possibly because Tre6P signaling was disrupted by two unidentified disaccharide-monophosphates that appeared in these plants. The noncatalytic domains of TPS1 ensure its targeting to the correct subcellular compartment and its catalytic fidelity and are required for appropriate signaling of Suc status by Tre6P.show moreshow less

Download full text files

  • zmnr1432.pdfeng
    (3100KB)

    SHA-512abc55041f4f1bda7e08b6344a15a6c24aeb23bd42cc6f8e86df881b82550ebbd944a5f1c8a1f42e7fc2a9e8eaeea0488f29c312198a36d46c7cd1cca1850dfe6

Export metadata

Additional Services

Search Google Scholar Statistics
Metadaten
Author details:Franziska FichtnerORCiDGND, Justyna Jadwiga OlasORCiDGND, Regina FeilORCiD, Mutsumi Watanabe, Ursula Krause, Rainer HoefgenORCiD, Mark StittORCiDGND, John Edward LunnORCiD
URN:urn:nbn:de:kobv:517-opus4-516532
DOI:https://doi.org/10.25932/publishup-51653
ISSN:1866-8372
Title of parent work (German):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe
Subtitle (English):an essential enzyme in Arabidopsis
Publication series (Volume number):Zweitveröffentlichungen der Universität Potsdam : Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Reihe (1432)
Publication type:Postprint
Language:English
Date of first publication:2020/04/10
Publication year:2020
Publishing institution:Universität Potsdam
Release date:2024/03/11
Tag:crystal-structure; cyanobacterial sucrose-phosphatase; gene-expression; metabolism; phosphorylation; proteins; reveals; thaliana; trehalose 6-phosphate; vegetative growth
Issue:6
Number of pages:26
Source:The Plant Cell, Volume 32, Issue 6, June 2020, Pages 1949–1972, https://doi.org/10.1105/tpc.19.00837
Organizational units:Mathematisch-Naturwissenschaftliche Fakultät / Institut für Biochemie und Biologie
DDC classification:5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 57 Biowissenschaften; Biologie / 570 Biowissenschaften; Biologie
5 Naturwissenschaften und Mathematik / 58 Pflanzen (Botanik) / 580 Pflanzen (Botanik)
Peer review:Referiert
Publishing method:Open Access / Green Open-Access
License (German):License LogoCC-BY - Namensnennung 4.0 International
External remark:Bibliographieeintrag der Originalveröffentlichung/Quelle

KOBV Logo  OAI Logo  DINI Zertifikat 2007  OA Netzwerk Logo

Accept ✔
This website uses technically necessary session cookies. By continuing to use the website, you agree to this. You can find our privacy policy here.