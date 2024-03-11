Tre6P synthesis by TPS1 is essential for embryogenesis and postembryonic growth in Arabidopsis, and appropriate Suc signaling by Tre6P is dependent on the noncatalytic domains of TPS1. In Arabidopsis (Arabidopsis thaliana), TREHALOSE-6-PHOSPHATE SYNTHASE1 (TPS1) catalyzes the synthesis of the sucrose-signaling metabolite trehalose 6-phosphate (Tre6P) and is essential for embryogenesis and normal postembryonic growth and development. To understand its molecular functions, we transformed the embryo-lethal tps1-1 null mutant with various forms of TPS1 and with a heterologous TPS (OtsA) from Escherichia coli, under the control of the TPS1 promoter, and tested for complementation. TPS1 protein localized predominantly in the phloem-loading zone and guard cells in leaves, root vasculature, and shoot apical meristem, implicating it in both local and systemic signaling of Suc status. The protein is targeted mainly to the nucleus. Restoring Tre6P synthesis was both necessary and sufficient to rescue the tps1-1 mutant through embryogenesis.

In Arabidopsis (Arabidopsis thaliana), TREHALOSE-6-PHOSPHATE SYNTHASE1 (TPS1) catalyzes the synthesis of the sucrose-signaling metabolite trehalose 6-phosphate (Tre6P) and is essential for embryogenesis and normal postembryonic growth and development. To understand its molecular functions, we transformed the embryo-lethal tps1-1 null mutant with various forms of TPS1 and with a heterologous TPS (OtsA) from Escherichia coli, under the control of the TPS1 promoter, and tested for complementation. TPS1 protein localized predominantly in the phloem-loading zone and guard cells in leaves, root vasculature, and shoot apical meristem, implicating it in both local and systemic signaling of Suc status. The protein is targeted mainly to the nucleus. Restoring Tre6P synthesis was both necessary and sufficient to rescue the tps1-1 mutant through embryogenesis. However, postembryonic growth and the sucrose-Tre6P relationship were disrupted in some complementation lines. A point mutation (A119W) in the catalytic domain or truncating the C-terminal domain of TPS1 severely compromised growth. Despite having high Tre6P levels, these plants never flowered, possibly because Tre6P signaling was disrupted by two unidentified disaccharide-monophosphates that appeared in these plants. The noncatalytic domains of TPS1 ensure its targeting to the correct subcellular compartment and its catalytic fidelity and are required for appropriate signaling of Suc status by Tre6P.

